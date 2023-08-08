Amidst Alpine’s Crisis, Red Bull Chief Advises Andretti to Take Over $1,340,000,000 Worth F1 Team to Smoothen His Entry in the Sport

The F1 world has been abuzz with news of Andretti trying to enter Formula 1. The American motorsports family has left no stone unturned in their efforts to join the pinnacle of motorsports, only to be faced with innumerable hurdles. Now, Helmut Marko has a piece of advice that can smoothen the entry process for Andretti, and it involves capitalizing on the alarming situation of the Alpine F1 team, which is worth $1,340,000,000.

Andretti expressed their wish to step into F1 back in 2022, and they strengthened their candidacy by tying up with General Motors’ keystone brand Cadillac. However, it hasn’t been an easy path for them, as the idea of an 11th team on the grid hasn’t been received well by the existing teams. The current teams aren’t willing to dilute their revenue cut even further, which will be the case if a new team enters the grid.

The FIA hasn’t been too cooperative, either. They had initially planned to make a decision about Andretti’s entry by July 30. However, the deadline has been delayed yet again and postponed till September. Amidst all this, Marko believes that he has a better plan that Andretti can follow.

Marko proposes a win-win deal for Andretti

The Red Bull chief advisor recently spoke to German news outlet Sports1 and said that the best option for Andretti right now would be to take over Alpine. As per Formulapassion.it, Marko said, “Buying Alpine would be the best thing for everyone. Formula 1 would keep its ten teams, Andretti could finally enter, and Renault could still be involved.”

Alpine is currently in significant managerial turmoil after the team sacked some of its top heads. After a long period of underperformance, ahead of the Belgian GP, the Enstone outfit revealed that they would be parting ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane. According to Marko, this would be the perfect opportunity for Andretti to try fixing things.

Alpine did get a recent injection of funds as Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny invested in the team, raising their valuation to $1,340,000,000. However, the team needs much more than just financial backing to get back on its feet.

Therefore, this deal would be a win-win situation for every party. Andretti will finally be a part of Formula 1, the current teams won’t have to share their part of the revenue pie, and Alpine will boost their performance.

The true American F1 team

Andretti has made ambitious promises regarding their team if they manage to enter F1. After trying for years, F1 has finally managed to break into the United States market. The States will host three races in the 2023 calendar, a clear example of how popular F1 has become in the US.

According to Andretti, the sport would lose out big time if they did not have an American team on the grid at this point in time. Mario Andretti recently said, “Let’s face it, as international as Formula 1 is, to have a really strong American team and manufacturer, that must be good for it.”

As for his son Michael, he has promised that Andretti will be a true American team with at least one American driver always driving for them. Therefore, having Andretti on the grid would definitely help F1 establish itself even more in the States.