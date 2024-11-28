mobile app bar

Guenther Steiner Smells Trouble for Cadillac if They Commit to Andretti’s Factory in Indianapolis

Vidit Dhawan
Published

Guenther Steiner ITA, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 21, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary

Guenther Steiner ITA, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Hungary at Hungaroring on July 21, 2024 in Budapest, Hungary | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

For most of the last two years, there were discussions among the different F1 stakeholders about how an 11th team joining the grid would not be financially viable for the sport. However, on Monday this week, F1 confirmed via a statement that they had reached an agreement in principle with Cadillac and General Motors (GM) to join the grid in 2026.

Although the American team has cleared a major roadblock to join the sport, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes they could face some serious challenges. Steiner, who led Haas from their inception in 2016, is well aware of the challenges that a new team joining the grid can face.

With that knowledge, he explained on the Red Flags podcast how the biggest challenge Cadillac will face is about where to set up their base. “Are they using them (Andretti’s facility in Indianapolis)? I don’t know. Maybe they use more in England”, Steiner said.

The Italian-American added that even if Cadillac decide to set up a facility in Silverstone, they would take at least three years to set it up if they do it from scratch. He then gave the example of the facility Lawrence Stroll has built for Aston Martin in Silverstone and believes that is the kind of headquarters Cadillac will need if they want to be successful.

Would the challenges Cadillac face be as big as those of Haas?

Haas has one of the most complex base structures, with their facilities divided in both Europe and the United States. They have a small space in Maranello that helps them be in close proximity to Ferrari, their engine supplier.

Furthermore, Haas also need to maintain contact with Dallara, an Italian race car manufacturer which helps build the American team’s chassis. While Haas have now partnered with Toyota Gazoo Racing, who have their motorsports facility in Germany, they will take some time to get their chassis built by the Japanese automaker.

Meanwhile, the Haas team themselves have their headquarters in Kannapolis, a city in North Carolina. So, with their operations being in several countries, the biggest challenge they likely face is efficient communication.

However, if Cadillac decide to operate only from Indianapolis and Silverstone, they may not face as many challenges as Haas does.

