Amidst Ferrari Rumors, Adrian Newey Is Reported to Remain Committed to Red Bull’s F1 Operations

Rumors in the paddock have been rampant over the last few weeks that Adrian Newey could possibly depart Red Bull for Ferrari. This rumor arose in the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. The rumors of Newey‘s reported dissatisfaction at Milton-Keynes received credence when the team seemingly raised concerns about the FIA’s cost cap restrictions. As a result, Red Bull assigned Newey completely to the RB17 hypercar project.

Now, Autosport.com has reported that Newey’s loyalties lie firmly with Red Bull. Moreover, the Briton will most likely return to the Japanese GP paddock after a scheduled absence at the Australian GP.

The 65-year-old has been a key figure in all the years that Red Bull have won their championships. He helped Red Bull clinch four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013. Now, Newey also seems to have helped the Milton Keynes-based outfit ace the current ground-effect regulations.

The RB19 that he helped design last year helped Red Bull register numerous records. The most important is undoubtedly that of most wins in a single season (21 victories out of 22 races). Since Newey has been so instrumental in Red Bull’s successes over the past years, there is no surprise that top teams like Ferrari have wanted to sign him previously.

Why could Adrian Newey decide to leave Red Bull?

At Red Bull, Adrian Newey has the freedom to experiment and divide his time into projects that inspire him. One such “hobby” he picked up alongside the development of the RB20 was the RB17 hypercar, Red Bull’s first-ever production vehicle.

Although Red Bull gives Newey the freedom to pursue the projects he enjoys, Ferrari’s interest in signing him cannot be overlooked. Moreover, Mercedes have reportedly also attempted to sign the Briton previously.

A move to Brackley seems a real possibility as Mercedes are one of the favorites to ace the new regulations that will kick in from the 2026 campaign onwards. Moreover, the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull could also be another reason why Newey might decide to leave Milton Keynes for a newer challenge.