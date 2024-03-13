mobile app bar

Amidst Ferrari Rumors, Adrian Newey Is Reported to Remain Committed to Red Bull’s F1 Operations

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO ABACAPRESS

Rumors in the paddock have been rampant over the last few weeks that Adrian Newey could possibly depart Red Bull for Ferrari. This rumor arose in the midst of the ongoing controversy surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. The rumors of Newey‘s reported dissatisfaction at Milton-Keynes received credence when the team seemingly raised concerns about the FIA’s cost cap restrictions. As a result, Red Bull assigned Newey completely to the RB17 hypercar project.

Now, Autosport.com has reported that Newey’s loyalties lie firmly with Red Bull. Moreover, the Briton will most likely return to the Japanese GP paddock after a scheduled absence at the Australian GP.

The 65-year-old has been a key figure in all the years that Red Bull have won their championships. He helped Red Bull clinch four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013. Now, Newey also seems to have helped the Milton Keynes-based outfit ace the current ground-effect regulations.

The RB19 that he helped design last year helped Red Bull register numerous records. The most important is undoubtedly that of most wins in a single season (21 victories out of 22 races). Since Newey has been so instrumental in Red Bull’s successes over the past years, there is no surprise that top teams like Ferrari have wanted to sign him previously.

Why could Adrian Newey decide to leave Red Bull?

At Red Bull, Adrian Newey has the freedom to experiment and divide his time into projects that inspire him. One such “hobby” he picked up alongside the development of the RB20 was the RB17 hypercar, Red Bull’s first-ever production vehicle.

Although Red Bull gives Newey the freedom to pursue the projects he enjoys, Ferrari’s interest in signing him cannot be overlooked. Moreover, Mercedes have reportedly also attempted to sign the Briton previously.

A move to Brackley seems a real possibility as Mercedes are one of the favorites to ace the new regulations that will kick in from the 2026 campaign onwards. Moreover, the ongoing turmoil at Red Bull could also be another reason why Newey might decide to leave Milton Keynes for a newer challenge.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

