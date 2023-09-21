Amidst Formula 1 Championship Struggles, Mercedes Eyes to Create Guinness World Record With a Wheelchair

Despite having an underwhelming F1 season in 2023, the Mercedes AMG F1 team devised an incredible plan to stand out. An F1 season is already very hectic, despite that, the Silver Arrows’ eyes are on creating a world record with a wheelchair, according to a report by Business F1.

Advertisement

The German giant aims to help Adam Stanton Wharmby in breaking the record for the fastest wheelchair journey. It is from Land’s End to John O’Groats in a wheelchair.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AndyVermaut/status/1646957933203460097?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Stanton Wharmby is a physically challenged man who has cerebral palsy. He is unable to walk and has only the right hand in function. The Silver Arrows aim to help him in order to focus on upgrading the technology of the powered wheelchairs.

Why did Mercedes decide to go in an unconventional way?

As Mercedes decided to help Stanton Wharmby to have the fastest journey on electric mobility journey, they got their much-anticipated success. The record that took 22 days, 16 hours, and 6 minutes to complete was recognized by the Guinness World Record last month.

The Silver Arrows are doing this in order to uplift the wheelchair technology that is stuck in the dark age. Nevertheless, Stanton Wharmby also took the initiative to eradicate this and move further with his challenge to lead from the front, reported the Business F1.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Sabyasaachii/status/1704656194538012944?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He said, “I am motivated to give 100 percent to what I commit to. I cannot wait to start this [European] challenge and hopefully beat the record.” Stanton Wharmby now has his eyes beyond the United Kingdom and in Europe. On the other hand, Mercedes are also on its next challenge this race weekend.

Advertisement

What’s waiting for Mercedes in Japan?

Formula 1 is in Japan for the second race of the Asian leg and the 16th round of the 2023 F1 season. As Red Bull looks to make a comeback from their Singapore slump, Mercedes top engineer James Allison is particularly looking forward to it.

In a recent video posted by Mercedes on their official YouTube channel, Allison said that he looks forward to the Suzuka Circuit race as it brings numerous questions to an F1 challenger. Therefore, they can use it to have developments based on these questions.

Nevertheless, after last week’s heartbreak, where George Russell crashed right at the end, and Lewis Hamilton had to settle for the podium, they will be eyeing a win in Japan when the lights go out in Suzuka.