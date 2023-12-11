Martin Brundle Senses Cracks in Lando Norris’ Loyalty as McLaren Gets Nervy Ultimatum

Even though Lando Norris had a stunning recovery with McLaren in 2023, Martin Brundle believes that the 24-year-old Briton could yet seek a move away from the Woking outfit sometime in the future. In order to avoid such a situation, Brundle believes that Norris needs to register at least a win next season.

Speaking about the same, Brundle explained, “If he (Norris) goes through another year without a win, he will have to [look for alternatives]. And in any case, he should make sure that he is in the best possible position to win a [championship].”

Norris has had an outstanding career so far as he has grabbed 19 podiums since his debut in 2019. However, he has failed to register a win in F1 in any format, something his rookie McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri managed to do this year. The Australian won a sprint during the Qatar GP weekend this season.

Lando Norris hails 2023 as ‘best ever‘ season despite no win

Despite his failure to win a race this season, Lando Norris labeled 2023 as his “best ever” campaign. He revealed, “I’m proud and very happy because I don’t think we expected it to be this good. And we know that we can definitely get more out of it once we have a bit of [time in] the winter to go through things”.

For Norris, 2023 was indeed one of his most successful seasons. But more than an individual feat, he applauded the team for a stunning comeback.

“In previous years when we’ve gotten [big upgrades], they haven’t always been a big improvement. This year was the opposite, and it turned out to be almost even better than we expected,” he added. Moreover, now with the massive boost of the new wind tunnel, McLaren will hope to discover some crucial performance to challenge Red Bull in 2024.