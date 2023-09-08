Breaking Max Verstappen’s $55 Million Worth Bones the Only Way F1 Can Make Some Money

Formula 1 is now a one-horse race, with Verstappen in the lead. Verstappen has won 12 of the 14 races in the 2023 Formula 1 season. The Dutch Driver has only been defeated twice by his teammate Sergio Perez. However, despite concerns about predictability, Verstappen’s dominance has not lost viewers in the US.

The sport’s viewership on ESPN is up in 2023. It recorded the fourth-highest live viewership in the US, three of the best in TV history, according to Liberty Media. Races in Miami, Monaco, and Canada proved to be particularly popular, contributing to the overall success of the F1 season.

Verstappen’s dominance has boosted Formula 1 viewership in the US. Most races in the 2023 season have averaged over 1 million viewers, indicating a growing interest in the sport among American fans.

Maffei: Verstappen Is a “Phenomenon”

Verstappen’s $55 million salary at Red Bull Racing presents a unique challenge as he tries to live up to the expectations of being one of Formula 1’s highest-paid drivers. Verstappen’s legs have been his most valuable asset. His aggressive driving style puts a lot of stress on his legs, but it also makes him one of the fastest drivers on the grid.

Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei has spoken highly of Max Verstappen. He described him as a “phenomenon” and “statistically the fastest driver on the track.” Maffei believes that Verstappen’s aggressive and skillful driving style has helped to create excitement and drama in Formula 1, which has been good for the sport’s overall popularity.

While Verstappen’s impact on Liberty Media’s bottom line may not be significant, Maffei emphasized that his performances are worth more than money.

Christian Horner: ‘next season will be better’

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the 2024 Formula 1 season will see a close battle as rival teams look to emulate the team’s winning formula.

According to Horner, Red Bull’s impressive run of four consecutive constructors’ championships has made it a target for other teams keen to learn from their success.

Former world champion Nico Rosberg backs Horner’s approach and cites McLaren as a prime example of a team already benefiting from emulating Red Bull’s approach. Rosberg stated that McLaren’s impressive growth in recent years has solidified their position as one of the top teams in Formula because of similar strategies and the adoption of innovative technologies.