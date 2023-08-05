Amidst Fred Vasseur’s Efforts to Poach Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff Admits He is “Doing Everything” to Keep Mercedes Star to ‘Resurrect’ Mercedes

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur recently made headlines after reports emerged that he attempted to poach Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes. Veteran F1 journalist Michael Schmidt confirmed the same while speaking on the most recent AMuS episode (as quoted by twitter.com/lh44_insights). And just as these rumors continue to circulate, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has admitted that he is doing everything possible to keep the Briton in his side.

Advertisement

As the Austrian continues with his attempts to convince Hamilton to stay with the Silver Arrows, it is pertinent to note that the rumors of the 38-year-old leaving the team increased to such an extent that he was also prompted to address them during his press conferences. However, Hamilton has always denied such reports and made it clear that he’s close to signing an extension with Mercedes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LH44_insights/status/1687390261528158208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Hence, now the ball is in Wolff and Mercedes’ court to ensure that they can convince Hamilton to stay. Wolff, who’s well aware of Hamilton’s potential, is confident that the seven-time world champion will stay with the team.

Toto Wolff hopes Lewis Hamilton can help resurrect Mercedes

Since Lewis Hamilton is in the final year of his contract with Mercedes, Toto Wolff was recently asked if he believes that the Briton will stay with the team. While speaking in a recent interview with the BBC ‘s Desert Island Discs, he replied, “I very much hope so. I’m doing everything I can to keep him going“.

However, since Mercedes has seen a dip in performance, the interviewer also asked Wolff if he will need to persuade Hamilton to stay longer. In reply, the Austrian explained that there is no need to persuade the 38-year-old.

Wolff believes that while Mercedes have struggled, he is confident that Hamilton will be a part of the team’s “resurrection“. While Wolff is confident that Hamilton will stay at Mercedes, it is pertinent to note that Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur quashed all rumors earlier this year of them attempting to sign the Briton.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formullana/status/1661728117885636608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This is because while he acknowledged (as quoted by formullana) that he would like to have Hamilton in his side someday, he dismissed all rumors of him having had discussions with the 38-year-old to poach him from Mercedes. Moreover, Hamilton too himself has indicated on several occasions that he is keen to end his career with the Silver Arrows.

Lewis Hamilton keen on ending his career at Mercedes

While speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton made it clear that he is not planning to leave Mercedes. The Briton stated that the primary reason why he’s taking time to extend his deal is because it is a complicated contract.

Moreover, Toto Wolff also recently stated in an interview that the Silver Arrows are likely to announce the 38-year-old’s extension in a few days. He stated that only “trivial hold-ups” remain before the two parties can agree to extend the contract. Hence, it is likely that Hamilton will extend his deal with Mercedes during this summer break.