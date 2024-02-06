Amidst Ming Dynasty Jibe by James Vowles, Alex Albon Assures Bold Williams Moves to Make Dream Advancements

Williams team principal, James Vowles has often said how outdated the technology and infrastructure is at the iconic British team. Certainly a minnow of the sport now, Vowles compared the team’s 2024 equipment to be out of the “Ming Dynasty” when he chanced upon a humongous machine that as Autosport reported should’ve only been the size of a table. Despite the Briton’s admission of the team living in the past, their star driver, Alex Albon has come out with a reassuring suggestion that they have broken their shackles and made a few bold decisions to prosper in 2024 and beyond.

Advertisement

Soymotor.com quoted the British-Thai driver as saying,

“I think in the last four or five years there has been a clear way in which the car has been designed and this season there is a quite big divergence. We have taken some risks to move away from our old habits. What we are doing is the right thing to do and we will have to see if it works.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1754491330099564952?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

2023 was a relatively successful year for the team who had made a habit of finishing last in the Constructors’ championship. On the back of Albon’s strong performances, the team clinched a respectable 7th in the standings last year. Naturally, in 2024, the team would be expecting to climb up the midfield ladder and establish themselves as regular points scorers.

In a build-up to 2024, Williams stopped developing the FW45 to focus on its 2024 challenger. With Albon’s admission, it would appear that the team have decided to aggressively push for development with that added $9,000,000 push they received last year. 2024 is an important year for the team, not only from the perspective of performance but also in a bid to retain their main man, Alex Albon.

F1’s silly season might sway Alex Albon away from Williams

Albon has proven himself to be one of the most in form drivers on the grid at the moment and Vowles knows this. While the team can retain the services of the 27-year-old if they manage to jump the likes of Alpine and Aston Martin in the Constructors’ next year, Auto Motor und Sport reports that Vowles is pessimistic.

With Lewis Hamilton’s blockbuster move for Ferrari already set to launch in 2025, the 2024 silly season has suddenly loomed large on the entire sport. 12 driver contracts, including Albon’s are coming to an end at the end of the year and the Grove-based team need to act quick if they want to retain their man.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/formuleo_/status/1753786693939793927?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Potential race seats can now open at Red Bull, Mercedes and elsewhere after Hamilton’s seismic announcement. Peter Windsor has already suggested that Albon has been offered a 3-year deal by Red Bull for 2025 and beyond. On the other hand, Toto Wolff might be very keen to induct the #23 driver into the Silver Arrows’ ranks to partner George Russell in 2025.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1753506297230524674?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Albon himself would not be wanting to dwindle in the lower rungs of the grid for too long. After proving himself to be a solid candidate for one of the top 3 teams, his own ambitions might spell the end of his alliance with Williams beyond 2024.