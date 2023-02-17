HomeSearch

Charles Leclerc Once Drove His Deceased Father’s Hearse Around Town Ahead of Race in Baku

Somin Bhattacharjee
|Published 17/02/2023

Charles Leclerc Once Drove His Father’s Hearse Around Town Ahead of Race in Baku

Credits: USA Today

Charles Leclerc is one of the most popular F1 drivers of all time, and his rise to the top was always seen as inevitable. The Monegasque driver was a huge talent during his junior career and won the Formula 2 championship, a year before he landed his first F1 contract.

Leclerc’s 2017 F2 season was extraordinary to say the least, as he won the drivers’ championships with 282 points to his name, 72 more than second-placed Artem Markelov. However, in his personal life, Leclerc was going through a lot in 2017. His father, Hervé, who was one of the most important people in his life, passed away during the season.

Leclerc has often spoken about the bond that he shares with his father. He revealed long ago that racing was a part of his father’s life, so he got his passion for F1 from Hervé. It was the latter’s dream to see his son drive for Ferrari in Formula 1 one day.

Also read: Red Bull Top Engineer Claims Max Verstappen’s Excellence Took Them in Wrong Direction

Charles Leclerc attended his father’s funeral days before his F2 race

In his biography Le Prodige, Leclerc talked about the day he attended his father’s funeral. Hervé passed away at the age of 54 after battling a long illness, just four days before the F2 Feature race in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Of course, Leclerc attended the funeral and even revealed that he had authorization to drive the hearse. A hearse is a vehicle that carries the coffin of a person who has recently passed away, and Leclerc wanted to be the one to drive it for some time.

The Ferrari ace added that he drove the hearse around town for a while before heading to the cemetery. The F2 race weekend was only two days away and Leclerc traveled to Baku in time to continue his championship charge.

Also read: Christian Horner Claims Logan Sargeant Can’t Capitalize the Hearts of His Compatriots; F1 Needs American Max Verstappen

Leclerc reveals whether he needed psychological help

Losing one’s father is extremely difficult and more often than not, people need others’ help to get through it. Considering the fact that Leclerc had to suit up for a race just three days after his father’s passing, it would be understandable if he needed psychological help.

In his biography, however, Leclerc revealed that he did not take anyone’s help or speak to anyone for that matter. He sat in the corner on his own, to focus only on the F2 race in Baku that he had to win to continue with his march towards the title.

Leclerc not only won the feature race, but also drove a brilliant sprint to finish P2 in the second race of the weekend. This was a very important win in what was an extremely difficult week for the Monaco-born driver.

 

About the author
Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee is an F1 writer at The SportsRush. He holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and aims to work in the sports industry for the rest of his life. Somin has been a fan of Scuderia Ferrari since 2010 and his favorite driver is none another than the great Fernando Alonso. Other than longing for a Ferrari Championship win once again, Somin spends his free time playing football and basketball.

Read more from Somin Bhattacharjee