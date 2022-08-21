Lewis Hamilton helped raise $272,000 for the research of a rare bone cancer disease

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton helped raise over $272,000 for the research of Ewing’s sarcoma with Harry Shaw’s help.

Lewis Hamiton is an inspiration for young children around the globe. The Mercedes driver is into ventures concerning a better future for tomorrow’s people.

He is one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula One with 103 wins and has countless records to his name. Outside the track, there is a different world for Hamilton.

Also Read: 21 times GP race winner Kimi Raikkonen says he has nothing to lose ahead of his NASCAR debut

Lewis Hamilton helps raise $272,000 for an important research