Lewis Hamilton helped raise $272,000 for the research of a rare bone cancer disease

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton was left inspired by his five-year-old terminally ill ‘friend’ who sadly passed away in 2019.
Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton helped raise over $272,000 for the research of Ewing’s sarcoma with Harry Shaw’s help.
Lewis Hamiton is an inspiration for young children around the globe. The Mercedes driver is into ventures concerning a better future for tomorrow’s people.
He is one of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula One with 103 wins and has countless records to his name. Outside the track, there is a different world for Hamilton.
Lewis Hamilton helps raise $272,000 for an important research
Harry Shaw was a Lewis Hamilton fan who was suffering from a rare form of terminal cancer called Ewing’s sarcoma. Sadly, Shaw passed away on 1st June 2019.
The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity set up a JustGiving page and with the help of Hamilton, they were able to raise $272,000. This amount is essential in helping find a cure for the disease.
Harry Shaw shared a video message previously bidding adieu to his favourite driver. In the video, he stated: “Hello Lewis Hamilton. Good luck winning the race in Spain and thank you for the gifts. Lots of love from Harry and goodbye.”
A tribute to remember Harry Shaw via his favorite F1 driver
Lewis Hamilton won the 2019 Spanish Grand Prix and dedicated the win to the young inspirational boy. He sent a Mercedes F1 car and the Spanish Grand Prix trophy for Shaw to see and get inspiration from.
Moreover, Harry’s mother Charlotte thanked Hamilton for bringing smiles to their boy’s life for the limited amount of time he had on planet earth.
Harry, thank you for being such a positive light to us all. You’re so brave and the world will miss you dearly. Thank you, friend and inspiration pic.twitter.com/JLPg4VJrxU
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 4, 2019
