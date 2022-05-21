F1

“And then I had to wear a crop top in the paddock”– Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter

"And then I had to wear a crop top in the paddock"– Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I dont wan't RCB in the playoffs": Mitchell McClenaghan wants Mumbai to beat Delhi and eliminate RCB from 2022 playoffs race
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"And then I had to wear a crop top in the paddock"– Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter
“And then I had to wear a crop top in the paddock”– Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter

Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter as they post a photo of…