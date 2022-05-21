“And then I had to wear a crop top in the paddock”– Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter

Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter as they post a photo of the McLaren star with George Russell.

The meme wars by F1 teams’ social media admins ahead of any Grand Prix massively entertain F1 fans. Now, ahead of the race in Spain, Mercedes’ admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo.

On Twitter, the Brackley-based team posted a photo of George Russell and Ricciardo and captioned it, “What’s happening here? Wrong answers only..”

Soon, McLaren posted a famous meme template that had an uncanny similarity with Russell and Ricciardo’s photo. However, this could probably be why the Mercedes admin got a creative trigger to troll the Australian driver.

In response, the Mercedes admin red-edited the image posted by McLaren. They wrote: “And then I had to wear a crop top in the paddock.” Mercedes took a dig at Ricciardo and Lando Norris wearing McLaren crop tops while walking out with James Cordon ahead of the Miami GP.

Daniel Ricciardo will beat the Australian record

The Australian race driver has spent over a decade in f1, and in that span, he has won eight races—the last one coming in the Italian Grand Prix 2021 with McLaren.

Now, with an inevitable race start in Spain, Ricciardo will be boasting a record of most F1 race starts by an Australian. He has currently 215 race starts in his name.

He would be smashing Mark Webber’s record, who was his immediate predecessor at red Bull. The Honeybadger replaced him at the Milton-Keynes based outfit in 2014 and then served them for five years.

With Red Bull, he cemented his prominence in F1, and many even find him unlucky to never win a championship in his career. The aim of reaching the pinnacle of the sport is still there in Ricciardo.

However, his stint with McLaren hasn’t been ideal. Even in 2022, he is having struggles with his car. Now, what holds in his future at F1 remains to be seen.

