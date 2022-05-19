“He probably still tell his friends”– Daniel Ricciardo reveals one stranger once defeated him in street race

Daniel Ricciardo says that once a stranger in a sports car challenged him to race him, and the Australian was defeated in a much inferior car.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is among the most phenomenal talents of his generation. The eight-time Grand Prix winner reveals that a stranger once challenged him on the road.

And he surprisingly readied to race him and, in the end, lost. Though, Ricciardo also gave a disclaimer that he was not being serious when he agreed to run.

He also revealed that the person he raced with had a superior sports car while he was in a ‘normal car’. But Ricciardo believes that the guy he raced with to date would be bragging about this idea of beating him.

“There have been people that have pulled up next to me like at a set of lights,” said Ricciardo in a video by GQ Sports. “And there was one guy once in a sports car and I was not in a sports car at that time.”

“He was like revving and he wanted to race me. I was like, yeah yeah, let’s race. I was being sarcastic. So he went off at the lights, and he won. He still probably tells his friends to this day that he beat me in a race,” he added.

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo on where he got the ‘honey badger’ nickname from

Daniel Ricciardo set to make an Australian record

It has been almost a decade since Ricciardo has been in F1. The Australian has over 215 race starts in F1 right now, and with his next race in Spain, he will be overtaking his compatriot Mark Webber as the most experienced Australian driver in F1.

Webber raced in F1 from 2002 to 2013. His last stint was with Red Bull, and they won the championship that year. Ricciardo was the immediate replacement to Webber in Red Bull and had five successful seasons with them, where he won seven races.

Barcelona, here we go! 🇪🇸 Join @DanielRicciardo on a VIP tour of the McLaren Team Hub. 🤳 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 19, 2022

Ricciardo had yet another poor outing in 2022. The 32-year-old finished P14 in the standings and brought another blank to McLaren’s record.

Also read: McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo explains how he can’t live without his iPod