Andrea Stella Says Oscar Piastri Is Ready to “Give Up His Victory” for Lando Norris’ Championship Sake

The final eight races of the 2024 season are about to see a major title bout with McLaren changing the rules of the game. Team Principal Andrea Stella has revealed the infamous Papaya Rules saga is coming to an end with Oscar Piastri ready to support Lando Norris for his championship bid.

In a recent report by BBC, the McLaren team principal revealed how his team is ready to prioritize Norris over Piastri. He added that a conversation with both drivers has already taken place and they are on board. While Piastri is on the painful end of things, he still wants what is best for the team.

“Even when I said to Oscar: ‘Would you be available to give up a victory?’ He said: ‘It’s painful, but if it’s the right thing to do now, I will do it'”

Until now, Piastri wasn’t in favor of letting his foot off the gas, given he still carried the mathematical chances of winning the title. While the possibility still remains, the 23-year-old understands Norris‘ scenario is much more likely.

It’s happening! Andrea Stella has had the talk with his drivers and Oscar Piastri is ready to back off, allowing Lando Norris to make the push! Could it be?!https://t.co/CPRNE35wFw — Clarke Senna (@ClarkeSenna) September 12, 2024

With eight races and three sprint sessions remaining, a maximum of 224 points remain up for grabs. Adding a point for the fastest lap in each race, the tally goes up to 232, meaning Norris has enough time to take the lead. But for McLaren, the priority remains the constructors’ championship.

The prime focus remains on the constructors’ title

With only an 8-point deficit, McLaren can easily overtake Red Bull in Azerbaijan this weekend. Speaking about the same, Stella emphasized they need to be careful about this while also paying attention to their drivers.

Given Red Bull and Ferrari are still in the running, the Italian engineer claims the battle for the constructors’ championship to be a “three-headed” quest.

Currently in the lead, Red Bull hasn’t had the best of times out on the tracks lately. Their star driver, Max Verstappen, has only won three of the last ten races, while Sergio Perez hasn’t made it into the top five since Miami.

Thus, McLaren and Norris have a distinct advantage over Red Bull and Verstappen. The same could allow the Brit to take the lead in the championship, provided Piastri doesn’t battle him and steal points away.