Andretti Warned of Playing Dangerous Game With Liberty Media: “Might End Up With Cake All Over Your Face”

Mario Andretti has gone above and beyond in his efforts to force a way into the F1 grid, despite the sport’s rejection of their bid earlier this year. The American racing icon, who recently sought the help of the US Congress, has been warned playing with fire.

Joe Saward, on his blog, writes that the law won’t change despite Andretti seeking politicians’ help. At the end of the day, a legal battle in the court could go heavily against them and shut down the doors to F1 for good. Saward wrote,

“The thing is that when one does not have an invitation to a tea party, one does not arrive and try to kick the door down. If you do, you have to accept that you might end up with a cake all over your face.”

The reputed F1 journalist goes on to say that Liberty Media doesn’t like to be “pushed around”. Despite the backlash from Andretti and the F1 community as a whole, the decision-makers are certain that blocking their entry as an 11th team was the right decision.

Andretti has already invested tens of millions of dollars in kickstarting their F1 dream. However, the existing 10 teams on the grid feel that the American outfit won’t add enough value. Moreover, Liberty Media, and the FOM (Formula One Management) seem to agree on the same.

Why Liberty Media is “confident” about Andretti’s F1 rejection

Andretti feels that their entry bid getting rejected was vehemently unfair. They have tried several means to get back on track since then, and refuse to give up on the F1 dream. John James sent a letter to FOM and Liberty Media, asking them to clarify the reason behind Andretti’s rejection. A reply is expected by the end of this month.

Saward, however, feels that Liberty Media won’t sweat. They know what they are doing, and wouldn’t have prevented Andretti’s entry, had it been illegal. He says,

“They think that if an entry is granted, the team will contribute little to the sport and the backers will flip the business to some other financiers fairly quickly – and make a fortune.”

Saward concluded by stating that the decision made by Liberty Media was not “personal”. It was clearly a call made, keeping the best interests of F1 in mind.