Side to Side Picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Mega Crowds Shows True Influence of the Power Couple

While the NFL season has long ended, the stories surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are still circulating on social media. The pop sensation is currently touring in Europe, recently concluding her final concert in Sweden. Travis, on the other hand, seems to be busy as well, breaking barriers and hosting his second Kelce Jam, and drawing an audience his girlfriend would be proud of.

As reported by Page Six, Killa Trav hosted his ‘Kelce Jam’ over the weekend at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City following the success of last year’s event. Soon after, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared two side-by-side pictures, and in both of them, one thing remained consistent; the arena was filled to the brim with fans.

One photo was taken during Taylor’s Era Tour, whereas the other—surprisingly—was taken at the ‘Kelce Jam’. See for yourselves:

Sorry but they are THE couple. No one comes remotely close. pic.twitter.com/9XsTIDrq9g — (@TayvisHaze) May 19, 2024

Both the three-time Super Bowl winner and the 14-time Grammy winner have been enjoying each other’s company this off-season, spending quality time together. Both of them are also working on expanding their horizons, as Kelce recently started working on a horror drama with Ryan Murphy, and his ‘Kelce Jam’ was nothing short of a success.

Notably, the music fest included appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz. Travis belted out some tunes, including singles like “You Shook Me All Night,” and showcased to everyone his carefree killer dance moves. It was an immersive experience for both him and the fans, who were seen exchanging bracelets, with Kelce even bringing out foam guns.

Travis Kelce singing “You Shook Me All Night Long” in full pic.twitter.com/SDlRxDutEo — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) May 19, 2024

The most interesting part of the Jam was Kelce’s inclusion of Taylor in his introductory video. He thoroughly enjoyed himself, and to be fair, he couldn’t have done it without some excellent advice from his skilled girlfriend.

Taylor Had a Great Piece of Advice for Travis Kelce Before the Show

Tay-Tay, who has been touring since her early 20s, knows a thing or two about performing in front of an arena-filled crowd. Her piece of advice gave Kelce a boost to make the most of his music fest.

According to a Page Six report on X, Swift advised Travis to have fun and just go out and enjoy himself. During the interview, Travis asserted that it is impossible to imitate her, so the best he could do was follow her advice.

#TravisKelce told Page Six the sweet advice his girlfriend #TaylorSwift gave him ahead of his music festival #KelceJam. pic.twitter.com/dHx3xNKfuD — Page Six (@PageSix) May 19, 2024

The “Blank Space” songstress couldn’t make it to the Jam to support her boyfriend as she had a prior engagement due to her “Eras Tour”. However, Kelce’s best pal Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany, attended the event.

Notably, Travis and Taylor have been spending a lot of romantic time together. Following Taylor’s show in Paris, which Kelce attended, the couple jetted to Lake Como in Italy, enjoying candle-lit dinners and romantic boat rides.

With each passing day, speculation about their impending marriage is only intensifying. That said, Tay-Tay will be present at most of the Chiefs’ matches in the upcoming season.