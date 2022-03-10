“Annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine” – Mazepin father-son duo suffer big slow as they are added to EU sanctions list

“Annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine” – Nikita and Dmitry Mazepin have been sanctioned by the European Union as a consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

If the sacking from the Haas F1 team wasn’t enough, the European Union has rubbed salt on the wounds of Nikita Mazepin, and his billionaire dad Dmitry Mazepin.

Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine has resulted in the EU imposing sanctions on 14 business people belonging to the superpower, and it includes the Mazepins.

Mazepin Sr. making it to the list made sense, but his son – a motorsports driver – is a surprise. But the European Union has an explanation for his addition, all linked up to the now ceased-to-be association between Haas and Uralkali.

Today I am announcing the creation of a new foundation to help athletes who have been blocked from competing for political reasons. #WeCompeteAsOne — Nikita Mazepin (@nikita_mazepin) March 9, 2022

Mazepins added to EU list

Their names have appeared in the official journal of the European Union, with an official statement declaring Nikita Mazepin as a member of the 14-strong list.

“Nikita Mazepin is the son of Dmitry Arkadievich Mazepin, General Director of JSC UCC Uralchem.

“As Uralchem sponsors Haas F1 Team, Dmitry Mazepin is the major sponsor of his son’s activities at Haas F1 Team.

“He is a natural person associated with a leading businessperson (his father) involved in economic sectors providing a substantial source of revenue to the Government of the Russian Federation, which is responsible for the annexation of Crimea and the destabilisation of Ukraine.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to over two million refugees leaving the latter, despite growing international and human rights pressure. Most recently, food FMCG giant Nestle has decided to stop all capital inflow into the Russian Federation.

Read More “They know and understand how important the situation is”: Nikita Mazepin reveals names of the Formula 1 drivers who supported him after his axing