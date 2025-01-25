mobile app bar

Ayao Komatsu Terms Mick Schumacher and Ex-Teammate ‘Bad Example’ for Oliver Bearman and Esteban Ocon

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
KOMATSU Ayao (Jpn), Team Principal of Haas F1 team, portrait during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024, 18th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship

KOMATSU Ayao (Jpn), Team Principal of Haas F1 team, portrait during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2024, 18th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The last time Haas revamped its driver lineup completely, it did not end up well for the American outfit. Signing two rookie drivers, namely Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, for the 2021 season turned out to be a terrible mistake with regard to the financial loss they suffered due to their frequent crashes.

Cut to 2025, Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu is hoping that their new driver lineup of Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman doesn’t follow suit. The Japanese engineer is also reluctant to draw parallels between the two lineups, highlighting that Ocon and Bearman seem much more experienced and mature than their 2021 duo.

“I don’t think Nikita and Mick are a good example!”, Komatsu said, per Motorsport-Total. “If we had to go back to that combination, we would have a problem”, he added.

Learning from what Haas did wrong back then, Komatsu has highlighted that even though he will encourage “hard racing” between Ocon and Bearman, he wishes to set the rules from the get-go. There will be conversations between him and the drivers about what they can and cannot do when they encounter each other during races.

“I don’t expect any contact between teammates, no dropouts because of [the freedom to race hard],” the Haas boss stated.

It would be interesting to see how the pairing of Ocon and Bearman performs for the American outfit. The Frenchman, in particular, has had a reputation for being a ‘difficult’ teammate, with his past skirmishes with Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso, and Pierre Gasly serving as evidence of the same.

Komatsu had been quite satisfied with how Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg often worked together for the team’s benefit to secure crucial points. Even though Magnussen has a similar character to Ocon, the Dane did an excellent job in his two-year stint besides Hulkenberg.

Magnussen and Hulkenberg’s stable Haas pairing

Before becoming teammates at Haas, Magnussen and Hulkenberg weren’t the best of mates, owing to their past heated exchange at the 2017 Hungarian GP. Magnussen had run the then-Renault driver off the track at turn two during a battle in the race.

When Hulkenberg came to confront Magnussen in the paddock, the Dane slammed him with an infamous expletive remark, which became the highlight of their relationship: “S*ck my b*lls, mate!”

So, when the German driver made his full-time return with Haas in 2023, there was a notion that the two drivers may have an intense intra-team rivalry. Instead, the duo settled their differences and united to work together as a unit for Haas’ betterment.

This maturity was evident in the races when Magnussen often held up the pack so that Hulkenberg could score points. Even though the #20 driver had developed a reputation of being a ‘dangerous’ driver, he ensured he never had an incident with his teammate during the last two years.

Haas benefitted massively due to this camaraderie between their two drivers, as they climbed up the Constructors’ standings in 2024 and finished P7, having finished dead last in 2023.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1400 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these