Another F1 Driver Falls Under Taylor Swift’s Spell, Joining Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo

Taylor Swift is a name that pops up among the F1 fans more often than expected. The ‘Love Story’ singer is either rumored to be dating a driver or it’s the drivers going gaga over her songs. As the pop star continues her Eras Tour, Nico Rosberg is the next F1 driver to fall prey to her, joining Lewis Hamilton and Daniel Ricciardo.

Taylor Swift performed at the Wembley Stadium for the most recent concert of her Eras Tour. Nico Rosberg, along with her wife Vivian and kids attended the concert. Rosberg’s wife posted a selfie of herself with the former world champion enjoying the concert.

The caption for the post was, “Taylor Swift was Friday night at Wembley! Loved our first concert with the girls, what an experience!!! @nicorosberg did we convert you?”

The question was asked by Rosberg’s wife because the former Mercedes driver is known for his Britney Spears reference. The German commented on the post as he replied, “Yes, I am officially a swiftie now.” Yet when a fan asked if he’s still a Britney Spears fan, he replied, “Forever”.

Swift’s name last circled around the paddock when she was rumored to be dating Fernando Alonso. Daniel Ricciardo is also believed to be a Swiftie. The Honey Badger suggested that his favorite Taylor song is “Our Song” as he then went on to sing the song. Lewis Hamilton was also amazed by the “Anti-Hero” singer as he praised her 2016 US GP performance suggesting he’s a big fan of hers.

Rosberg was not the only big name in attendance at Wembley. Prince Williams attended with his family and even took a selfie with the artist. Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Tom Cruise, and Travis Kelce were captured dancing to “Shake it off”. Liam Hemsworth and Greta Gerwig were among the other celebrities who attended.

Now, coming back to Rosberg – it doesn’t matter if he’s been [unfortunately] converted into a Swiftie or not. The name that will stick with him for the rest of his life is Britney, and there’s a special reason behind it.

What is Nico Rosberg’s Britney Spears reference? How did the German get the nickname Britney?

Back in his rookie season with Williams, Nico Rosberg was Mark Webber’s teammate. The German made his name with his driving skills, but also because of his hair. Rosberg had long blonde hair and was nicknamed Britney by his team. The name was a reference to the singer Britney Spears, who also had lush blonde hair.

However, the name was made public by Webber when the teammates crashed at the 2006 Brazilian GP. In a race to get to the pit before Webber, Rosberg with a damaged front wing crashed into the wall. The Australian cheekily radioed his team and said, “Britney is in the wall”.

Since that day, the nickname has stuck around with German. In 2010, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button sang the Happy Birthday song for Rosberg but replaced the German’s name with Britney. Rosberg was also once pranked as someone slipped a photo of Britney Spears in his passport.