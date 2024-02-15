Swifty Daniel Ricciardo Is Ready to Welcome Taylor Swift Into the World of F1

Taylor Swift’s popularity continues to increase following her incredibly successful Eras Tour. With her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, being an investor in Alpine, it was only a matter of time before the F1 world caught the bug. Given the same, ‘The Red Flags Podcast‘ recently spoke to Daniel Ricciardo about whether she should own an F1 team.

The Australian driver was on board with the idea of the pop sensation being an F1 team owner. The host then asked Ricciardo, “Would you drive for Swift F1?” In typical Ricciardo fashion, the V-CARB driver gave an answer much to the delight of the fans.

“Yeah! I reckon, ‘Swiftie,’ and then I’m thinking a little ‘Shifty.'”

Ricciardo previously took over the internet with his impression of Swift during an interview. The 34-year-old sang ‘Our Song’ as fans jokingly wished for a collaboration between him and Swift. With his latest actions, the Honey Badger once again gave way to fans coming up with random theories.

Given that Travis Kelce is already an investor in an F1 team, Swift joining the grid as a team owner would be a treat for the fans. The past rumors about her dating Fernando Alonso would also play an interesting part. However, it doesn’t look like the same will be a reality any time soon.

Taylor Swift left a lasting impact on F1

Back in 2016, Swift was a crucial part of the United States Grand Prix as the race marked its fifth anniversary. The race featured a concert by the pop icon, and the sport was expected to gain nearly 100,000 new fans. It was a one-off event aimed at driving the biggest economic impact on the sport.

Furthermore, the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) was also expected to see the biggest attendance in the history of F1. The hype around the performance grew even more, given the fact that it was Swift’s only live performance in 2016.

Experts suggested the iconic event would garner hundreds of millions for F1. The initial number stood at $277 million – making the event the second-highest earner on the F1 calendar. It even led to a lasting impact on other industries, giving way to two new direct airline routes to Austin.

Given F1 was still struggling to garner American audiences back then, the event gave way to a new trend. The sport further tried to incorporate famous American entities to attract more fans, increasing the potential for more blockbuster events in F1. Cut to 2024, the American audiences have grown in leaps and bounds. So Taylor Swift coming back to the F1 paddock would just be an additional skimming bonus.