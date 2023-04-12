Archrival of Michael Schumacher Compares Max Verstappen’s Mentality With 7X World Champion: “Destroys His Closest Competitors”

Max Verstappen is known for his aggressive driving style and the immense hunger to win each and every time he participates in a race. While the Dutchman has been criticized for his approach to racing multiple times for being selfish, former F1 driver and archrival of Michael Schumacher thinks that Verstappen’s mentality is a must in any sport.

Tom Clarkson, F1 presenter, and Damon Hill, former F1 driver and Schumacher’s archival in the 1990s were speaking in the F1 Nation podcast when they pondered upon the question of what makes Verstappen so good.

Verstappen has won 2 back to back championships in the past two years. As Red Bull seems to be in a different league in the current season, there is a good chance that the Dutchman might cruise to his 3rd title smoothly.

I think it’s interesting how people say ‘oh, max verstappen is so arrogant, always angry, etc.’ from small clips they see online, yet the people who know him, who actually spend time with him (or even some who just meet him once) all say he’s a kind and genuine person 🧡 pic.twitter.com/C8x3LEhpod — Mel21 (@mel21_mv) April 11, 2023

Max Verstappen has an exceptional mentality

Both the F1 experts in the podcast noted that obviously, Verstappen drives the fastest car, RB19, on the grid. But there is something other than that in the Dutcman that impresses the viewers again and again.

Clarkson and Hill reckon Verstappen’s mentality is something that sets him apart. Clarkson said, “I have never met a racing driver who is so hungry for success as Max Verstappen.”

Hill agreed with Clarkson and said that Verstappen’s hunger for success, competitiveness, and burning desire to win is the important component. “That mentality is probably the key, similar to Senna, similar to Schumacher, similar to many of the guys who have won in this sport or in many sports,” Hill added.

Verstappen races to destroy his competitors

Furthermore, Hill appreciated Verstappen’s aggressiveness on track. He explained that while it is difficult for some people to relate to it and it looks normal and unattractive in day-to-day life, it is an important trait in any competition.

The former F1 driver explained that he got that spirit from his parents. His mother, Sophie Kumpen, used to be a racer and had a very successful career. Max’s father Jos himself was an F1 driver and therefore he trained him to be aware of all types of scenarios.

Elaborating on that, Clarkson said that Verstappen races to destroy his closest competitors. He quoted the events of Saudi Arabian GP as an example and explained that Verstappen started P15 and finished P2 still he was disappointed.