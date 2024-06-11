mobile app bar

Max Verstappen Stands With GF Kelly Piquet as She Speaks Out Against ‘Upsetting and Strange’ Accusations

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Kelly Piquet has often been a polarizing figure in the Formula 1 paddock and among the fans of the sport. As a result, she has often faced immense flak online. However, her boyfriend, Max Verstappen, has now publicly taken a stand for her against all the accusations and rumors.

Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, came onto her Instagram account to respond to the rumors and accusations she had been facing. The Dutchman followed suit and supported his girlfriend in the comments below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KELLY PIQUET (@kellypiquet)

The 35-year-old addressed alleged fake screenshots, fabricated rumors, and online hate being spread against her. She also went on to call out these people for defaming her and causing hurt to herself and the people around her.

Piquet has been in the news for several controversial things. But most recently, she was accused by former F1 driver Jerome D’Ambrosio’s ex-wife for allegedly trying to steal her husband from her. Since Piquet has been on the receiving end of such criticisms, it seems Verstappen too has had enough.

The Red Bull driver wrote in the comments section of the post, “This has to stop. These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time. Hate has no place in this world. We know what’s true within our family and we are very happy together. I love you.”

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet remain unaffected by social media noise

Verstappen and Piquet have been together since 2020, making their relationship public in 2021. The Brazilian model also has a daughter from her previous relationship with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat – Penelope.

The Dutchman shares a very special bond with Piquet’s daughter. On countless occasions, the duo have had some really wholesome moments. Penelope has often starred on the Dutchman’s Twitch streams and has also visited the paddock to cheer the #1 driver on.

Safe to say, all is well within the Verstappen-Piquet clan despite these rumors and noise on social media. Verstappen himself has been a long-standing advocate of holding people accountable for hate speech on social media. This time around, he stepped in to support his girlfriend.

