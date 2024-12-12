Lance Stroll Spotted on Celebrity Dating App Weeks After Breakup With Canadian Model Marilou Belanger

Lance Stroll of Aston Martin Aramco and Marilou Belanger during the Formula 1 post-season test at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 28, 2023 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

2024 has not been the best of years for Formula 1 driver Lance Stroll as he suffered setbacks both on and off the track. Professionally, the Canadian faced a challenging F1 season, finishing a disappointing 13th in the championship standings. Meanwhile, his Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso finished in ninth with almost triple of Stroll’s points.

Personally, things also took a tough turn as Stroll ended his year-long relationship with Canadian model Marilou Belanger. However, it seems that the 26-year-old is now ready to move forward as fans recently spotted him on Raya, a dating app often used by celebrities and public figures.

An Instagram fan account, @f1gossipofficial, shared a post saying, “Look who showed up on Raya, a follower found Lance Stroll on the dating app. Lance is not the only driver to join this app!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Stroll’s Raya profile includes a mix of personal and professional photographs. One picture shows him warmly hugging his two pet dogs while another image shows him sitting inside the Aston Martin garage.

His bio describes him as a Formula 1 driver based in London, United Kingdom, offering a simple yet straightforward introduction to potential matches. Stroll, however, isn’t the only Formula 1 driver who is currently known to be single.

Who are the single drivers on the 2025 F1 grid

Among the confirmed drivers for the 2025 season, at least five are known not to be dating anyone at the time. These include Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton, Oliver Bearman, Yuki Tsunoda, and of course, Stroll himself.

Bearman, one of the youngest drivers on next year’s grid, recently split from Estelle Ogilvy, who appears to have rekindled her romance with her ex Franco Colapinto. Meanwhile, Tsunoda has always kept his personal life secretive, rarely sharing any details about his relationships.

lewis hamilton is on raya!? pic.twitter.com/bq2VTnTqmi — heidi (@sedici_sempre_) April 11, 2024

Interestingly, Stroll joins a growing list of Formula 1 drivers who have used the Raya app. Both Norris and Hamilton have been spotted on the app before as well as Colapinto. Thanks to Raya’s strict verification process, the chances of these being fake profiles are quite low, adding credibility to the sightings.