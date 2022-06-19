Are F1 cars street legal?: Why Formula 1 cars can’t run on road

Are F1 cars street legal? Formula 1 cars are probably the most advanced type of automobiles that run on tarmac, yet they can never be run on the roads.

Formula 1 cars are driven across 20+ countries every year, yet they need a specially designated place in a city to roar over 200 miles per hour. These cars are a monster and are not suitable for any ordinary human.

For them to drive, F1 drivers need to go through rigorous training. Otherwise, the G forces on them can give grave injuries to any person driving it.

If they are so difficult for the driver, surely they are not suited for normal traffic. That’s why you could be penalized or even can be jailed for driving them on the streets.

Surely, even a bit of acceleration can land you in trouble with the authorities, as they swiftly cross over to unusual speeds. So, definitely, they’re not your next road cars.

Road tyres on an f1 car look hilarious. I’d love to see how terribly it would handle. pic.twitter.com/7JymoAUI3g — Jimmy Broadbent (@JimmyBroadbent) May 22, 2022

Are F1 cars street legal ever?

Though, there are a few destinations in F1 where these cars drive on the normal roads. The most prominent and oldest example is Monaco, then there are a few who followed the suit, Singapore, Azerbaijan and more recently Saudi Arabia and the USA with the new Miami circuit.

However, for there to have a race in the middle of a mega city, the authorities have to exclude that area from the whole city for public use. Otherwise, people usually drive cars when the Grand Prix is not happening.

Baku F1 – race start lane (including the temp structure for pit garage) from the Parliament building (The Government House). Notice Baku streets during F1 weekend and normal days.@MercedesAMGF1 pic.twitter.com/eXsiyjFOq7 — Rajesh Mysore (@RajeshBabuMysor) June 4, 2021

What would it take for F1 cars to be on the streets legally apart from races?

Apart from organizing Grand Prix and promotional events. It’s hard to drive an F1 car legally on the streets. However, it has been done before.

The engineers of the Lola F1 team, after their team went bankrupt, were challenged to make their F1 cars driveable for normal roads. With massive changes to height, engine and suspension they were able to have a car ready for the roads.

