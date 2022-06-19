F1

“I never like to talk about the Wall of Champions” – Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk about one of the most iconic chicane in Formula One history

"I never like to talk about the Wall of Champions" - Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk about one of the most iconic chicane in Formula One history
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“Kawhi Leonard and LeBron James can be the best 1v1 defender, but they decide not to”: NBA Reddit says superstars playing defense is over-valued
Next Article
India vs South Africa match start time: 5th T20I IND vs SA match start time today after rain delay
F1 Latest News
"I never like to talk about the Wall of Champions" - Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk about one of the most iconic chicane in Formula One history
“I never like to talk about the Wall of Champions” – Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk about one of the most iconic chicane in Formula One history

Lewis Hamilton jokes about the iconic Wall of Champions chicane and sings high praise about…