“I never like to talk about the Wall of Champions” – Lewis Hamilton refuses to talk about one of the most iconic chicane in Formula One history

Lewis Hamilton jokes about the iconic Wall of Champions chicane and sings high praise about races in Canada.

Lewis Hamilton qualified fourth for the Canadian Grand Prix after an abysmal season with his Mercedes W13. He called it one of the happiest moments of the season to date matching excitement with his F1 debut.

The Briton currently stands sixth in the World Championship, the lowest he has ever been since 2011. Previously in Baku, he finished a respectable fourth behind his teammate George Russell.

The Wall of Champions chicane in Canada

The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal is an iconic track with a history opening its doors in the year 1978. Named after Canada’s own Gilles Villeneuve, the track has seen battles throughout its longevity.

The Wall of Champions chicane is one of the most well-known turns among the drivers, teams, and F1 fans in general. It hosts thousands of drivers in its lifespan.

The chicane claimed and retired multiple world champions located on the exit of the final corner of the race track on turn four. No matter how technologically advanced the car is, the drivers are notorious to end up straight into the wall ending their races.

Lewis Hamilton does not want to get sucked in the Wall of Champions

Lewis Hamilton had high praises for Canada and the track in particular. He appreciated the ‘go-karting’ design of the track with its long straights and the best one for overtaking.

However, he hesitated while describing the iconic Wall of Champions chicane. The Briton stated: “I never like to talk about the wall of champions. You never want it to suck you in.”

The W13 car is facing the challenge of being very bouncy on the straights. Hamilton joked about how he never realized that the track was bouncy until he drove this year’s car.

The seven-time world champion in conclusion stated: “This year, it has not been fun, we are working as hard as we can to fix it.”

Lewis answering a couple questions earlier today for a fan Q&A “I never like to talk about the Wall of Champions.. you never want it to suck you in” 🤣#CanadianGP 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/9FY8gdunVZ — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) June 19, 2022

