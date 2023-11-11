“As a Team Boss, You Can’t Say This”: Where There’s Smoke There’s Fire at Mercedes Over Toto Wolff’s Recent Comments

Following a shocking outing in Sao Paulo, the words of an enraged Toto Wolff made headlines across the F1 world. The Austrian claimed Mercedes’ W14 was a miserable car and did not deserve to win even a single race as it would be a disrespect to the sport. After hearing the words of Wolff, F1 commentator Jack Plooij was quoted by F1 Maximaal as he called out the 51-year-old for his words.

“As a team boss, you can’t say this about your own team, about your own brand, can you? That is an incorrect statement, not useful. That’s another weird twist in his head. You cannot say this.”

Adding to his statement, Plooij claimed there was something wrong within the Mercedes camp, not only because of Wolff’s self-damning words but also because of all the high-profile departures from the team. Following the death of Niki Lauda in 2019, several top men have chosen to head for the exit door, with two main men exiting the team.

At the beginning of the 2023 season, Mercedes’ ex-Motorsport Strategy Director, James Vowles, stepped away from his role and took on the responsibility of team principal at Williams. Recently, Mike Elliott, the CTO at Mercedes, has also stepped down from his role. Amid all the departures and the callback to poof performance, Motorsport journalist Rick Winkelman believes Wolff is under immense pressure because he is the only one responsible for it all.

Toto Wolff called out for hypocritical behavior over self-damning remarks

Recently, Naomi Schiff and Damon Hill got together on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, where they discussed the self-critical remarks of Wolff after a poor outing in Sao Paulo. According to Hill, the race in Brazil might have been a one-off event, and Wolff, who claims Mercedes follows a no-blame culture, is shouldering all of the blame on himself. Meanwhile, Schiff had a different take.

Per Schiff, it was more of an impulsive reaction by the Austrian. She added that with it being a Sprint weekend, it is likely Mercedes led themselves in the wrong direction while setting up their car. However, Schiff also agreed with Hill’s words as she claimed it could be a one-off for the Silver Arrows.

Despite there being hope for a strong season in 2024, there is also a cause for concern within the team, as Wolff’s words might be causing a dip in the team’s morale. With Lewis Hamilton and George Russell showing full faith in the team’s mechanics, Wolff’s reactions signify further downfall of the team as one day he is all praises for the team while on another, there are no positives for him.