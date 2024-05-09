Carlos Sainz Looks Ahead at Two Options For F1 Future With One Team Dropping Out of the Mix

Out of a driving seat in 2025, Carlos Sainz presently finds himself in an uncomfortable situation. As admitted by the Spaniard himself, he isn’t in the best of positions in the driver market as we inch closer to the next season of F1. However, two options are still available for the 29-year-old- An annual contract at Mercedes or a career contract with Audi.

For the future of Mercedes, Toto Wolff has a rather concrete plan in Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Not wanting to repeat the mistake he made with Max Verstappen, Wolff doesn’t want to let the young driver slip through.

Hence, until that happens, Sainz could earn an annual contract with Mercedes. However, it would mean that the Ferrari driver could be out of a driving seat again in 2026.

As for the other Mercedes seat, while George Russell currently occupies it, Verstappen is a potential name that could soon take up the position. Meanwhile, Audi is ready to offer Sainz a ‘career contract’ but wants an answer from him before the Monaco GP.

Battling against time, Sainz needs to make up his mind quickly. Should the Ferrari driver fail to reply, the German team would shift focus to either of the two Alpine drivers.

As for Red Bull, the Austrian team remains an unlikely destination for the #55 driver. With one seat secure (for now), the team’s entire focus is on securing a renewal with Sergio Perez.

Thus, Audi seems as the most likely destination for Carlos Sainz, but reports claimed that he rejected their offer. However, he reveals that such reports are only a rumor.

Audi rejection only a rumor, claims Carlos Sainz

Ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, several reports claimed that Carlos Sainz had rejected a move to Audi. However, the Spaniard rubbished all such talks, labeling them incorrect.

“No, that’s not correct. There is no truth about it,” explained Sainz. He added that not all of the things depend solely on him, and there is to be a waiting period before things can be resolved.

But in the meantime, nothing has come to a grinding halt for either party. Certain external factors are also at play, further influencing Sainz’s decision. Per GP Fans, the Spaniard even hinted at ongoing discussions with potential teams.

He claimed his entourage was continuing discussions with people and were “advancing what we can advance.” However, all interested parties need to play the waiting game so that people can make up their minds in various areas.