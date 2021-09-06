“As a team we got solid points” – Valtteri Bottas glad to play the team game and help Mercedes earn 34 points from Dutch GP

“As a team, we got solid points” – Valtteri Bottas is doing all he can to help Mercedes retain the constructors’ championship before he makes the move to Alfa Romeo next season.

Valtteri Bottas had a pretty uneventful Dutch GP by his own admission, starting and finishing P3. To make things interesting, he attempted to take the bonus point for the fastest lap right at the end but eventually conceded it to his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

“Unfortunately, for me, pretty uneventful. I kept pushing but we were trying to one-stop, so I went for a long first stint and tried to survive with the tyres until the end.

“At the end, we had quite a big gap behind me, so we just made a stop to be safe. We tried but we just didn’t have enough pace today.

“I didn’t go for the fastest lap, but Lewis got it. I’m happy that as a team we got solid points.”

Nonstop action at the #DutchGP today 👊 After an intense race, it’s P2 for @LewisHamilton and P3 for @ValtteriBottas! Lewis also takes home the extra point for the fastest lap. Great job, @MercedesAMGF1! 😎#WeLivePerformance #MercedesAMG pic.twitter.com/LJpKMEp5lF — Mercedes-AMG Motorsport (@amgmotorsport) September 5, 2021

Toto Wolff feels for Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff found Bottas’ “cheeky” move to take the fastest lap understandable but is happy he handed it over to his teammate eventually, as he defends his title against the menacing Max Verstappen.