F1

“As a team we got solid points” – Valtteri Bottas glad to play the team game and help Mercedes earn 34 points from Dutch GP

"As a team we got solid points" - Valtteri Bottas glad to play the team game and help Mercedes earn 34 points from Dutch GP
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2021: No place for Fakhar Zaman and Sharjeel Khan in Babar Azam-led T20I squad
Next Article
How many overs in Test cricket IND vs ENG Day 5: How many overs are left in India vs England Oval Test?
Latest Posts