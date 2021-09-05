“A certain streaming service was called into the office of Toto to film the signatures”– Nico Rosberg reports George Russell has signed Mercedes contract will be announced soon

“A certain streaming service was called into the office of Toto to film the signatures”– Nico Rosberg claims George Russell has signed with Mercedes.

George Russell to Mercedes saga is probably nearing an end, as Nico Rosberg reports that a streaming service was called into Toto Wolff’s office to record the signature of the contract.

The young Briton driver would replace Valtteri Bottas, who registered P3 in the Dutch Grand Prix and is in the final few months of his recent contract with Mercedes.

“By the way on George Russell, I’ve got a rumour,” Rosberg said on Sky Sports F1. “A certain streaming service was called into the office of Toto to film the signatures.”

“That’s the rumour that is circulating in the paddock,” he added. Wolff recently stated that an announcement over Mercedes’ second driver would only be announced once the future of both drivers is decided.

With Kimi Raikkonen’s announced retirement, Bottas is reported to be the closest to sign for Alfa Romeo, and followed by his announcement, Russell would be soon announced.

Incredible prospect to have Lewis Hamilton and George Russell together

With Russell’s transfer to Mercedes looking inevitable, Jenson Button is excited to hear about his two compatriots- Lewis Hamilton and Russell, pairing in the Brackley based team.

“For George it puts more pressure on his shoulders because he’s going into a team that has won multiple world championships, every championship in the hybrid era,” he said.

“For Lewis it puts pressure on his shoulders because he’s never had a young hotshot come into his team that he’s had to beat. It’s a very different dynamic from what we’ve seen with British drivers before as team-mates,” he added.

“It was Lewis and myself, so I’m really excited for that fight if it happens.”