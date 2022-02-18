“As a team we have grown”– Toto Wolff explains why Mercedes moved away from black livery before 2022 season

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff explains why his team has re-adopted the silver livery and backed down from the erstwhile black.

On Friday, Mercedes revealed its car- W13 for the 2022 championship. In contrast to its 2020 and 2021 black livery, Mercedes have returned to silver.

The black livery was adopted with an intent to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, which erupted after the death of George Floyd.

But by the end of the 2021 season, it was reported that Mercedes might return to the silver colour livery for 2022. Even Lewis Hamilton backed the decision despite his pro-active involvement in the anti-racism movement.

Now, during the release of the new car, Wolff explains that both colours have been adopted. He explains that silver is his team’s history and the new colours symbolize the increase in diversity at their workplace.

“The black livery was a clear intent and a clear demonstration of our mission to become a more diverse and inclusive team,” Wolff said. “It has become part of our DNA, but the silver colour of the Silver Arrows is as much our DNA. It’s our history.

“As a team we have grown from the Silver Arrows to slowly becoming a more diverse and inclusive team and therefore our colours going forward will be silver and black,” said Toto Wolff.

Also read: Toto Wolff regards Lewis Hamilton as F1 goat; still unable to believe his in service for Mercedes

Fans in love with the new Mercedes

The new Mercedes car wooed the fans instantly. The W13 definitely looked spectacular and can be claimed to be one of the best liveries this year.

The fans on Twitter were quick to appreciate how beautiful the car looked once it was revealed. Now, it remains to be seen how good it will be on track. For many, Mercedes are already the favourite for the season.

Can’t wait to see her racing. Might die? This is so hot. https://t.co/XnDPQcOXh2 — Sakshi Kukreja (@SakshiiKukreja) February 18, 2022

wow that is so sexy im not gonna lie https://t.co/BvdO1Rp4ar — hozier’s bonfire (Taylor’s Version) (@ind3liblefriend) February 18, 2022

Also read: Lewis Hamilton speaks on his absolute silence which emitted his retirement rumours after the 2021 title snub