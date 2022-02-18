F1

“I pinch myself every day to be working with the greatest ever”– Toto Wolff regards Lewis Hamilton as F1 goat; still unable to believe his in service for Mercedes

"I pinch myself every day to be working with the greatest ever"– Toto Wolff regards Lewis Hamilton as F1 goat; still unable to believe his in service for Mercedes
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I never said I was going to stop"– Lewis Hamilton speaks on his absolute silence which emitted his retirement rumours after the 2021 title snub
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I pinch myself every day to be working with the greatest ever"– Toto Wolff regards Lewis Hamilton as F1 goat; still unable to believe his in service for Mercedes
“I pinch myself every day to be working with the greatest ever”– Toto Wolff regards Lewis Hamilton as F1 goat; still unable to believe his in service for Mercedes

Toto Wolff thinks that Lewis Hamilton is the greatest F1 driver of all time and…