“I pinch myself every day to be working with the greatest ever”– Toto Wolff regards Lewis Hamilton as F1 goat; still unable to believe his in service for Mercedes

Toto Wolff thinks that Lewis Hamilton is the greatest F1 driver of all time and claims that he is in his best form ahead of the 2022 season.

Lewis Hamilton is statistically the most successful driver in the history of F1. He has 103 Grand Prix wins in his name and holds the joint record of most world championships along with Michael Schumacher.

Now, going into his 16th season of professional racing Hamilton is set to have another title under his grab. Toto Wolff, who accompanied the Briton for the 2022 Mercedes W13 release, claims he still can’t believe he is working with the greatest of all time.

Moreover, he declares that Hamilton is in his best form, signalling that he would be going out for this year’s championship. If the car manages to dominate this year, then who’s there to stop Hamilton?

“Lewis is the best he’s ever been, we’ve seen the unbelievable level he’s able to compete [in]. I think it’s a privilege. I pinch myself every day to be working with the greatest ever,” said Wolff during the Mercedes W13 release.

Also read: When Sebastian Vettel asked Lewis Hamilton about his sudden hair growth

Lewis Hamilton is eyeing to extend dominance

Hamilton, on talking about his goals for 2022 recalls his time when he first arrived in Mercedes back in 2013. From there on till now, Hamilton terms his time with Mercedes phenomenal.

The Briton claims that he made his team win eight straight constructors’ titles over so many years with Mercedes. Now, it is time to go for the “next one”.

🗣️ “We’ve done eight, now we need to move on to the next one!” Lewis Hamilton sets Mercedes’ goal for the 2022 season! 💪 pic.twitter.com/qaYwl6VRsU — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 18, 2022

With the new regulations, F1 intends to add competition to the grid. So, the only thing that remains to be seen is whether the Silver Arrows manage to find a Silver bullet once again? F1 boss Ross Brawn claims that no team can find it. Even if they do, they will neutralize it.

Also read: Pierre Gasly feels Lewis Hamilton wouldn’t prosper with teams like Haas and Williams