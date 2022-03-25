F1

“As drivers, it almost feels like we don’t have a choice”– Valtteri Bottas admits drivers can’t say no when it comes to race in countries like Saudi Arabia as the kingdom allegedly mass executed 81 people

"As drivers, it almost feels like we don’t have a choice"– Valtteri Bottas admits drivers can't say no when it comes to race in countries like Saudi Arabia as the kingdom allegedly mass executed 81 people
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I was fined $156,000 for missing Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against LeBron James!": Warriors' Draymond Green shares the absurdity of technical fouls he received against San Antonio
Next Article
“Size did not matter for Charles Barkley; he would go through you”: Shaq praises his NBAonTNT co-host for playing well above his height and succeeding
F1 Latest News
"As drivers, it almost feels like we don’t have a choice"– Valtteri Bottas admits drivers can't say no when it comes to race in countries like Saudi Arabia as the kingdom allegedly mass executed 81 people
“As drivers, it almost feels like we don’t have a choice”– Valtteri Bottas admits drivers can’t say no when it comes to race in countries like Saudi Arabia as the kingdom allegedly mass executed 81 people

Valtteri Bottas claims drivers aren’t in positions to say when F1 decides to race in…