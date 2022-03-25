“As drivers, it almost feels like we don’t have a choice”– Valtteri Bottas admits drivers can’t say no when it comes to race in countries like Saudi Arabia as the kingdom allegedly mass executed 81 people

Valtteri Bottas claims drivers aren’t in positions to say when F1 decides to race in countries with poor human rights records.

F1 has been heavily scrutinized for often holding Grand Prix events in countries with poor human rights records. the latest target is Saudi Arabia, which is accused of cruel capital punishments, repressing the LGBTQ+ community within borders and bombing Yemen.

Thus, F1 holding a three day long Grand Prix in Jeddah is viewed as sportswashing. A term used to define when countries use global sports events to improve their image.

During the Friday press conference ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The drivers were asked how comfortable are they racing in Saudi Arabia considering the current events. The question was apparently related to recent mass execution in the kingdom.

Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas admitted that F1 drivers have no say when it comes to race in a country. They can only trust F1 in that matter.

While the drivers are asked how comfortable they feel racing in #SaudiArabianGP after recent events in the country Bottas 🗣 “As drivers, it almost feels like we don’t have a choice. We end up going to places and trust F1. I just hope we have a positive impact.” — Autosport (@autosport) March 25, 2022

Also read: Valtteri Bottas believes Alfa Romeo can fight with any team besides Ferrari and Red Bull

George Russell also adds his viewpoint

The new Mercedes star also talked about the concerns of visiting countries that are in conflict. Russell claimed that he only hopes that with F1, they could bring a positive impact.

“I think it’s clearly concerning to see what’s going on in some places. I do hope that racing in these countries that we raise these awareness and have a positive impact. You can’t ignore these facts, I just hope with our platform we are raising the right awareness.”

Valtteri Bottas had a stunning 2021 in Saudi Arabia

Last year when F1 made its debut in Saudi Arabia, Bottas gave one of the most crucial podiums to Mercedes. At the last turn of the last lap, he overtook Esteban Ocon for P3.

The 15-point haul by Bottas in what was the penultimate race of his Mercedes career turned out to be most vital in the Brackley-based team’s pursuit for straight eight constructors’ championship.

A smart change of direction helps Valtteri Bottas power past Esteban Ocon in Jeddah 🔀 #SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/uh1zUBQpfY — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2022

On the other hand, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez retiring from the race meant, Mercedes almost wrapped the title before the Abu Dhabi GP. Thus, Saudi Arabia allowed Bottas to leave Mercedes with all dignity and glory.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton reveals Mercedes will not be fighting for win in Saudi Arabia