Aston Martin Admits Going Down the Wrong Path With Upgrades After Downfall in Performance

Aston Martin had a brilliant start to the 2023 season with back-to-back podiums by their star driver, Fernando Alonso. However, their joy did not last long as they faced a drastic downfall later in the season. Now, the team’s management has come up to admit the wrongdoing in development, as per Motorsport.

The Silverstone-based team’s rise to the top of the grid has been magnificent. After finishing the 2022 F1 season on P7, they stayed in P2 for quite some time early in the new season. However, their joyous days have gone long back as they slumped to P5 in the recently concluded race in the United States.

Recently, the technical director of the team, Dan Fallows, opened up about what went wrong with their development.

Aston Martin ready to return to the top after downfall

As Aston Martin has not been having their best days of late, the management of the team is not ready to give up. After a disappointing outing in Austin, they are all set to make their comeback in the next race in Mexico.

Speaking about this, Fallows added as per Motorsport.com, “We’ve understood why that’s hurt our overall performance. Now, it’s a question of making sure that we don’t make the same mistakes again: it’s certainly been a year of learning.”

As the British team are ready to salvage the season, they made significant progress in their developments bringing in new packages to rectify their earlier mistakes.

With new upgrades, Aston Martin’s top 4 finish hopes are still alive

With Mercedes and Ferrari speeding away in terms of points, Aston Martin can only compete with McLaren for now. The Papayas recently overtook their British counterparts, and there are still chances that Aston Martin can take their place back.

Currently, McLaren stands in P4 in the Constructors’ championship with 242 points after 18 races. Compared to them, Lawrence Stroll’s team are 6 points behind in P5.

If Dan Fallows is right and Aston Martin indeed gets their new package right, the battle for F1 supremacy is expected to get red hot. Aston Martin would get right into the mix of Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren and ramp up the charge for the championship along with Red Bull.