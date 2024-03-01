Fernando Alonso Dubbed “An Incredible Force of Nature” as Age Defying Antics Leave Aston Martin Boss Dumbfounded

Fernando Alonso will be 43 years old in five months, and he is showing no signs of slowing down in the near future. The Aston Martin star took everyone aback with his scintillating performances last year and coming in 2024, he wants to go for more. His sheer dedication towards the sport no matter the age left Dan Fallows amazed and this prompted the Aston Martin boss to hail the Spanish driver as a “force of nature.”

According to Fallows, the technical director of the Aston Martin F1 team, Alonso‘s enthusiasm at 42 years old is more than what he had during his initial years in F1. Speaking about this, the Aston Martin honcho said during the recent The Fast and The Curious podcast that Alonso still leaps like a teenager and is only getting ‘younger.’

“I think he’s probably fitter than he was when he first started racing, it’s extraordinary. I mean he shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, he shows no sign of losing any of his hunger for the sport… So he’s just this incredible kind of force of nature,” revealed Dan Fallows.

Notably, the British engineer also unveiled how Alonso pumps up the whole team. With this, he asserted that the Spanish driver with his youthful nature “wants to push everybody, he wants to make sure we’re all kind of doing the best job we can.”

This goes on to show how the two-time world champion is a great ambassador of the sport as well as of fitness. Interestingly, Alonso is trying his best to stay in the game for years to come, and for that, he is ready to steal Lewis Hamilton’s plant-based diet!

Fernando Alonso is gearing up to stay sharper and younger

Recent updates on Fernando Alonso predict that the two-time world champion can race in Formula 1 for eight more years. This will see him touch the age of 50 and defy the old age doubters in the days to come. However, for this, he would need to follow a diet similar to Hamilton’s.

Alonso decided to follow a plant-based diet after a recent medical checkup. In the tests that doctors carried out on Alonso’s body, they found the Spaniard’s cardio performance, fat, and muscle data. Therefore, after taking everything into account, switching the diet seemed like the only way to go.

Speaking about this, the former Ferrari star said to Motorsport, “There are many things that they know in terms of explaining better, that it changes maybe more into a plant-based diet. Maybe not completely strict, but into that route, to try to find a little bit more energy from the food that you eat, and a little bit more from your reserve as well in your body, and try to have more endurance from there.”

Nonetheless, Fernando Alonso is everything but down, physically or mentally. The Aston Martin driver claimed eight podiums last year and finished races in P2. Therefore, he would be more than eager to land his 33rd Grand Prix win this year or his third F1 world championship in the years to come.