Aston Martin Building $314,000 Equipment for First Time Became Key Reason for Them Pursuing Fernando Alonso for Prolonged Stay

F1 pundit Bernie Collins recently delved into how Aston Martin, her former team, is setting up for a major transformation in 2026. Collins revealed two crucial aspects of the 2026 car – the engine and the gearbox – as motivation for the Silverstone-based team to push for retaining Fernando Alonso on a long-term contract.

Collins explained on the most recent episode of the Sky Sports F1 podcast, “They [Aston Martin] have big changes coming in 2026 because you’re going back to the Honda engine and their doing their own gearbox design. So there are those two big changes to Aston Martin as a team that is going to need driver input and development to make that work together.”

Apart from their own gearbox, which would cost them about $314,000 per unit, the Silverstone-based team is also partnering with Honda as their engine suppliers from 2026. The Japanese automobile icons have been the benchmark for power units, in recent times, winning multiple championships with Red Bull.

Hence, Honda, in F1’s latest engine era, could be the missing piece for Aston Martin to become a consistent front-running team. Moreover, Alonso‘s contract renewal provides a strong vote of confidence in the project that Aston Martin and Honda are seemingly trying to kickstart together.

Fernando Alonso wants Aston Martin to become world champions

After signing his multi-year contract, that would take him into 2026 and beyond with Aston Martin, Fernando Alonso made his intentions of being an integral part of a long-term project at Aston Martin very clear. He was quoted as saying, “This is only the beginning for this project and I am proud to be part of it. I am at my physical best and still hungry.”

Alonso extending his deal came as a shock for many in the paddock who were keeping a keen eye on the driver’s market. Aston Martin’s gain means that the #14 driver has snubbed the likes of Mercedes and Red Bull, who he was strongly linked to for a move in 2025.

The two-time world champion is still eager to get a shot at that elusive third world title. For that to happen, his team needs to deliver as they face stiff competition from the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull.

Meanwhile, when it comes to himself, Alonso made it clear that he will give it his all to help Aston Martin have the best chance of winning the world championship.