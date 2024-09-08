Aston Martin F1’s Valuation to Soar Over $2 Billion With New Investors Amid Adrian Newey’s Arrival

Aston Martin continue to make headlines despite underperforming on the race track. The Silverstone-based team is set to secure Adrian Newey’s services from the 2025 season onwards. Now, apart from this key signing, Aston Martin may have also secured some new investors who may boost the team’s valuation to over $2 billion.

Per Sky News.com, HPS Investment Partners and Accel are going to invest in Aston Martin’s F1 operation which will value the team between £1.5 billion ($2 billion approx.) and £2 billion ($2.6 billion).

HPS, — a US-based firm — that has about $115 billion worth of assets under its management, is reportedly going to help Aston Martin refinance their debt around its new state-of-the-art technology campus. Meanwhile, Accel is one of the biggest venture capital companies in the Silicon Valley sector with companies like Facebook on its books.

The British team has been attracting several investments from such external investors as well as the team’s owner, Lawrence Stroll. The Canadian business tycoon has been proactively investing in the team’s infrastructure. His $250 million investment for a state-of-the-art factory and wind tunnel at Aston’s Silverstone campus is now coming to reality.

Ready to see a sneak peek of our brand-new factory this evening? Here’s an exclusive look at how it’ll look when complete. #AMR23 pic.twitter.com/FqlfpgUncI — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 13, 2023

The team has already moved into the new factory this year with the wind tunnel also coming online by next season. Apparently, this major infrastructural overhaul is what may have attracted Newey to sign up with Aston Martin.

Newey could play the organizational lynchpin at Aston Martin

While Aston Martin have been hiring several technical talents like Dan Fallows, Enrico Cardile, and Andy Cowell from rival teams, they may still need Newey‘s expertise in designing championship-winning cars. The British designer’s cars have won 25 world championships, making him one of the most decorated F1 designers in the sport.

So, Newey could be the technical honcho managing all the aforementioned technical geniuses, who will look after specific areas of Aston Martin‘s development. While the 65-year-old has experienced a technologically advanced setup at Red Bull too, the Aston Martin factory seems to be a cut above the rest which could have further piqued Newey’s interest.

So, it will be interesting to see how the Silverstone outfit can maximize Newey’s talents with the old-school paper and pencil approach along with their state-of-the-art factory equipment. If they can balance the two approaches, the sky is the limit for Aston Martin’s championship-winning prospects from 2026 onwards.

As of now, BBC has reported about his contract details with the Briton having a five-year deal on a $40 million salary per year. However, there is no confirmation about his specific role on the team. The team may be making the official announcement of his signing on September 10 at their Silverstone campus.