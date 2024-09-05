mobile app bar

Aston Martin’s Date to Announce Adrian Newey Probably Got Leaked With Recent Move

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Aston Martin’s Date to Announce Adrian Newey Probably Got Leaked With Recent Move

Credits: IMAGO ABACAPRESS

Lawrence Stroll and Aston Martin have been wanting to sign Adrian Newey for months now. As per recent reports, not only have the team successfully reached an agreement with the legendary British aerodynamicist but the announcement date has also been leaked.

According to Sky Sports F1’s video, Craig Slater said, “I’m here in Silverstone and my understanding is that Newey has said yes to Aston Martin. I expect official confirmation that he will be joining them early next week, next Tuesday [10 September] because the team has called a Press Conference, and it would make sense to present Newey.”

Many other media outlets, including the Mirror, confirmed the Silverstone-based team’s invitation to the factory where the announcement is expected to be made. As per Newey’s current contract with Red Bull, he cannot officially join another team until September 6.

Other than Aston Martin, Ferrari, McLaren, and Williams were also in the race to sign him. However, his visit to Aston Martin’s latest facility along with the opportunity to work with Dan Fallows is believed to have swayed him to sign with the team. 

He will reportedly earn $26 million a year, which is close to what most top F1 drivers earn. Ever since Aston Martin’s F1 debut, the team has struggled to make the mid-season upgrades work. Hence, Newey’s arrival could solve another piece of the puzzle for them.

Newey’s reported arrival confirms Aston Martin’s championship ambitions 

Stroll is known for succeeding in whatever business he steps into. The Canadian billionaire is relentless and isn’t satisfied until results are achieved.

The investment into the Aston Martin team is no different, as he envisions making the Silverstone team World Champions. Stroll invested over $200 million in a new factory with a state-of-the-art wind tunnel.

Part of the factory has come online, while the work is being done to the other half and the wind tunnel. The whole facility is expected to become fully operational by 2025. 

On the other hand, Aston Martin are still poaching aggressively. They also recently signed the likes of Andy Cowell from Mercedes. And now with Newey reportedly set to join the team as well, Aston Martin have made their championship ambitions clear.

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these