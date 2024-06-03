Aston Martin’s Sim Racer Shows Open Disappointment With F1 24; Gives Retirement Warning

F1 24, the latest version of the sport’s official video game is finally out and it has failed to live up to expectations. After months of buildup, F1 24 was released with poor reviews thrown at it from all over. Most sim-racers, who spend hours on F1’s games, have been severely critical and Aston Martin’s Simon Weigang is also on the list.

Weigang was so frustrated with the game’s mechanics that he threatened to retire altogether. “F124 might be the reason I retire from f1 esports,” he wrote on X. “Been in this series since 2019. Everyone was just buzzing about the potential everything had. Now the game is worse than when I was a rookie, half a decade ago.”

F124 might be the reason I retire from f1 esports. Maybe even forever. I’m considering not racing due to the state of the game — Simon Weigang (@simonweigang) June 1, 2024

An improvement in graphics is the only pro reported by most sources. The online features have hardly been updated and although career mode has some new in-game features, they are likely to excite anyone beyond the first few months.

The biggest problem with the game has been the handling of the cars. Professionals, who spend hours on the game have described it as ‘atrocious’.

Console players are even more disappointed than ones who play on their PCs. Many claim that the PlayStation 5 version of F1 24 feels similar to PS2’s version of F1 2002 and certain elements of the game were so troublesome that even real drivers struggled to get a grip.

F1 driver sings the same song as Aston Martin’s sim racer

One of the first to play the F1 24 game was McLaren’s Lando Norris. He gave a glowing review, taking note of the graphics right off the bat. He was taken aback by the improved accuracy in its details, but was shocked at his own face scan in the game.

However, when it came to racing, Norris started struggling. He failed to find any grip while turning, having to turn on almost all the assists in game. Understeer turned out to be a major problem and even the best are having a tough time dealing with it.

The assists did help Norris, but it is worthy to note that sim-racers do not play with them switched on. Simon Weigang threatened to retire. But content creators like Benjamin Daly and two-time F1 Esports Champion Jarno Opmeer have also expressed their dissatisfaction with F1 24.