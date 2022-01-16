“At the beginning of the season, we were lost”– Alpine claims they gained muscle to prevent the repeat of 2021 season beginning mistakes

Alpine in 2021 visioned to conquer the midfield battle but they lagged against their opponents for the first half of the season.

Alpine had the objective of progressing further in the F1 grid before the start of the 2021 season. Additionally, with the joining of Fernando Alonso, the French team was even more confident to leave its mark.

However, the beginning of the season didn’t go well for Alpine. Thus, it forced them to lag behind their opponents and kept them below in the midfield battle.

Now, ahead of the 2022 season, Alpine claims that they have gained massive muscle that would prevent the repeat of their past mistakes. So, a better start to the season is expected.

“At the beginning of the season, we were lost. Monaco actually is a very sore memory, like a bad moment,” said Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. “We were lost. Had no idea what to do. We scored points but we don’t even know-how.

“That was difficult because we couldn’t understand the car so well. It was early days. After that, we knew what to expect.”

Alpine is confident with the data of the last few races

In the second part of the season, Alpine progressed massively. Their performances obtained them a win in Hungary by Esteban Ocon and P3 podium in Qatar by Fernando Alonso. Now, he thinks that it will help them progress ahead.

“Obviously, there was a pattern in the last three races – night races, low temperatures,” added Rossi. “[Through] fast curves we good. [Abu Dhabi] we know we are good. [There was] good Tarmac, so traction was not a problem.

“On tarmac where the traction is a problem then we struggle to find the balance, on Tarmac where traction is not a problem, that set, we can focus on improving the rest. Our balance goes this way and it explains Austin by the way. Austin you just like bump all the time, there’s no traction there.

“We have to work on the traction when we do that we don’t work on the rest because the balance doesn’t work. We knew, and that’s the most important for me because the team has developed the muscles.”

