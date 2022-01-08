F1

“We’ve seen that with Red Bull and Mercedes” – Renault set a timeline for returning to the top of the podium with Alpine

"We've seen that with Red Bull and Mercedes" - Renault set a timeline for returning to the top of the podium with Alpine
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Valorant Episode 4 Act 1 Battle Pass: New skin sets, Karambit melee, Exciting player cards, Sprays and Gun Buddies
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"We've seen that with Red Bull and Mercedes" - Renault set a timeline for returning to the top of the podium with Alpine
“We’ve seen that with Red Bull and Mercedes” – Renault set a timeline for returning to the top of the podium with Alpine

“We’ve seen that with Red Bull and Mercedes” – Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi is confident…