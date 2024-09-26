Authorities Frame Charges Against Three for Blackmailing Michael Schumacher’s Family for $16.7M

The Schumacher family was recently targeted in a blackmail attempt. Three men threatened to release confidential information related to Michael Schumacher’s condition following his skiing accident in 2013.

The confidential information came from two stolen hard drives from the Schumacher household and contained 1,500 files of private medical data, including personal photos and videos. The man who threatened to leak this information demanded the Schumacher family pay a sum of 15 million Euros (approximately $16.7 million).

However, the suspects were caught shortly after when the Schumacher family approached the Swiss Authorities for help. It is now being reported that the authorities have framed charges against the three men who were arrested.

Three men have been charged with attempting to blackmail seven-time #F1 champion Michael Schumacher and his family Full story ⬇️https://t.co/f8k4fZGx4T — RacingNews365.com (@Racingnews365c) September 26, 2024

As per a report from RacingNews365, “Lengthy jail sentences are possible for the three suspects” involved in the blackmailing case. One of the suspects is believed to have worked for the Schumachers in the past. Meanwhile, the other two suspects are a father-son duo who were responsible for sending emails as proof of having the sensitive information.

How did the three men blackmail the Schumacher family?

The first suspect is a 53-year-old, identified as Markus F. He used to work as a security guard for the Schumachers until 2021. He was the one responsible for stealing the hard drives that contained the data and reportedly sold the information to the main suspect for a five-figure sum.

The main suspect, who contacted the Schumacher family and informed them about the confidential data, is another 53-year-old from Wuppertal. He is identified as Yilmaz T.

Meanwhile, the third suspect is the 30-year-old son of the primary suspect. He was responsible for creating an untraceable email address to send samples of the information that was threatened to be leaked.