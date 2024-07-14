Daniel Ricciardo Snubbed Lewis Hamilton While Making the Ultimate F1 Driver

At the recent Miami GP, Daniel Ricciardo was tasked with recreating the ultimate Formula 1 driver. The Honey Badger was asked to assign six current F1 drivers according to their traits to form the ultimate driver.

The #3 driver chose two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso for his reaction times, former teammate, Max Verstappen for his mentality and himself for his overtaking prowess. Moving on, Kevin Magnussen made the list for his defensive driving, Valtteri Bottas for his style and McLaren ace, Lando Norris for his banter.

One notable omission from Ricciardo’s list was that of seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. That being said, the #3 driver was not in the mood to apologize for his choices. After revealing the list Ricciardo was happy to stick with his ultimate F1 driver.

He was quoted on YouTube as saying, “Hope that’s okay. I hope I did not offend anyone. If I did, it’s fine, we’re just having some fun!” In the subsequent race weekends, Hamilton has somewhat redeemed himself. Ricciardo on the other hand is waiting for a decision to be made on his F1 future.

After a remarkable developmental push, Mercedes have seemingly climbed back up the field. The Silver Arrows scored back-to-back wins at the Austrian GP and British GP, respectively. The race at Silverstone also saw Hamilton break his two-and-a-half year winless streak in front of his home crowd.

Daniel Ricciardo waiting on Red Bull decision to decide his F1 fate

Ricciardo was drafted into Red Bull’s junior team, Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) mid-way last season to audition for the main Red Bull seat. While Sergio Perez has been struggling in that seat, the #3 driver has not fared any better.

As things stand, the Australian is on the verge of losing his VCARB seat. However, with Red Bull’s rivals closing the gap in the Constructors’ championship at the rate of naught and Perez unable to contribute to the points, the team might look for a 2025 replacement.

| Sergio Perez is in danger of losing his seat at Red Bull. If Ricciardo can confirm the recent upward trend at Silverstone, Budapest and Spa and Perez does not improve significantly, Daniel could replace the Mexican in 2025. “We’ll know more by the summer break,” says… pic.twitter.com/BMVWV3K9CO — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) July 5, 2024

Ricciardo thus finds himself in a tricky situation. The next few races will dictate the fate of his Formula 1 career. If he fails to deliver, he might have to walk away from the sport for good. But if Perez’s decline continues, he might also find himself in the most coveted seat in Formula 1 at the moment.