mobile app bar

Daniel Ricciardo Snubbed Lewis Hamilton While Making the Ultimate F1 Driver

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Ricciardo Snubbed Lewis Hamilton While Making the Ultimate F1 Driver

Credits: IMAGO

At the recent Miami GP, Daniel Ricciardo was tasked with recreating the ultimate Formula 1 driver. The Honey Badger was asked to assign six current F1 drivers according to their traits to form the ultimate driver.

The #3 driver chose two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso for his reaction times, former teammate, Max Verstappen for his mentality and himself for his overtaking prowess. Moving on, Kevin Magnussen made the list for his defensive driving, Valtteri Bottas for his style and McLaren ace, Lando Norris for his banter.

One notable omission from Ricciardo’s list was that of seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton. That being said, the #3 driver was not in the mood to apologize for his choices. After revealing the list Ricciardo was happy to stick with his ultimate F1 driver.

He was quoted on YouTube as saying, “Hope that’s okay. I hope I did not offend anyone. If I did, it’s fine, we’re just having some fun!” In the subsequent race weekends, Hamilton has somewhat redeemed himself. Ricciardo on the other hand is waiting for a decision to be made on his F1 future.

After a remarkable developmental push, Mercedes have seemingly climbed back up the field. The Silver Arrows scored back-to-back wins at the Austrian GP and British GP, respectively. The race at Silverstone also saw Hamilton break his two-and-a-half year winless streak in front of his home crowd.

Daniel Ricciardo waiting on Red Bull decision to decide his F1 fate

Ricciardo was drafted into Red Bull’s junior team, Visa Cash App RB (VCARB) mid-way last season to audition for the main Red Bull seat. While Sergio Perez has been struggling in that seat, the #3 driver has not fared any better.

As things stand, the Australian is on the verge of losing his VCARB seat. However, with Red Bull’s rivals closing the gap in the Constructors’ championship at the rate of naught and Perez unable to contribute to the points, the team might look for a 2025 replacement.

Ricciardo thus finds himself in a tricky situation. The next few races will dictate the fate of his Formula 1 career. If he fails to deliver, he might have to walk away from the sport for good. But if Perez’s decline continues, he might also find himself in the most coveted seat in Formula 1 at the moment.

Post Edited By:Samriddhi Jaiswal

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these