Charles Leclerc Taking Up a New Weekday Role? Fans Say ‘Please Make It Happen’

Ahead of the Australian GP later this weekend, Charles Leclerc has revealed an interesting new role he is taking on. The Ferrari driver took to his social media account and posted a set of pictures to highlight his new role.

The Monegasque said that he will take on this new role until Thursday, and then beginning Friday, he will prepare to take part in the Australian GP. The race weekend in Melbourne will take place from March 31 to April 2.

Charles Leclerc reveals his new role via Instagram

Taking to his Instagram account, Charles Leclerc revealed that he would take up the role of a photographer during meetings from Monday to Thursday this week. And then, beginning Friday, he said he would return to the role of a racing driver.

On seeing Leclerc’s interest in photography, several fans suggested he follow Lando Norris‘ lead and open a jpg account. Norris has showcased his talent by clicking several beautiful pictures and uploading them on his jpg account. His account has received immense traction, as it already has over 684k followers.

It is fair to say that the post has been well received by Leclerc’s fans, as it has received over 293,000 likes within just an hour of posting. Moreover, one fan also requested Leclerc to ‘please make it (jpg account) happen’. Now it remains to be seen whether Leclerc follows Norris’ lead or not.

Leclerc will hope for a strong result in Australia after a poor start

Charles Leclerc’s 2023 season has gotten off to a poor start as he currently finds himself eighth in the championship with just six points, thanks to the seventh-place finish he had two weekends prior in Saudi Arabia. As for his opening race in Bahrain, he suffered from a disappointing DNF due to an engine issue.

While Ferrari has demonstrated a strong pace during qualifying, their race pace has been disappointing. The Prancing Horse found itself as the fourth fastest car on the grid in Saudi Arabia as their drivers even struggled to get past the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

What has been most concerning for Ferrari is how far they have fallen behind leaders Red Bull. Ferrari is currently fourth in the championship with 26 points and is already a whopping 61 points behind Red Bull. As a result of the team’s poor form, Leclerc will now hope for a strong result this weekend in Australia.