Ayrton Senna and the $3.9 Million Boy Toy That Gave Him the Best of Both Worlds

F1’s greatest Ayrton Senna had momentum rushing through his veins. Whether it was maximizing his car for 9 months on the track or finding speed in the skies during his time off. The champion is known for his love of flying model airplanes as a hobby- one that helped him concentrate and eventually win on the track.

Senna was a man of method. He followed rigid, complex flight programs, taking care of every detail and not making any mistakes. Further, the driver may have also set the trend for fancy private jets with his majestic British Aerospace HS125.

How Ayrton Senna’s Family lifestyle forced him to fly smarter

Senna was a man of two worlds: his family and his work. To keep up with the demands of both, he invested in a luxurious corporate jet, the BAe 125 800, which today has an estimated value of $3.4 million.

The BAe 125 800, a twin-engine mid-size jet, was highly sought after in the early 1990s, with a sales campaign that included celebrity owners like the late Ayrton Senna. The business jet market was booming and the BAe 125, along with its predecessors, enjoyed significant success worldwide.

Senna’s private collection was nothing short of impressive. The Brazilian triple-World Champion not only owned a racing car and an airplane but also a helicopter, as confirmed by his Honda PR man in a conversation with his son. The information had left the young boy blown away- as his father simply stated, “He’s got everything.”

Senna’s penchant for luxury extended to his final hours, during which he relied on his trusted pilot, Owen O’Mahony, to transport him in the 8-seater plane from Padua to Forli to see his Williams’ team before heading to his hotel.

The reception Ayrton Senna received in 1991 after winning WDC . his private jet escorted by two Brazilian Air Force F-5 EM Tiger entering Brazil airspace , received by 100s of thousands in São Paulo and get the key of the city , Received like the legend he is . pic.twitter.com/Yk92roYxLp — ahmed baokbah 🇸🇦🏎✈️ (@ahmed_baokbah) June 27, 2022

As someone who valued his resources, Senna opted to land his plane at the small airfield in Forli instead of Bologna, where landing fees were more affordable. Despite his vast wealth, Senna was careful with his spending, showing that he was not one to throw money away unnecessarily.

Senna’s love for airplanes

Ayrton Senna was a man of many passions, but perhaps one of his greatest loves was airplanes. From building and flying model planes to taking thrilling rides in Brazilian Air Force fighter jets, the three-time champion’s fascination with all things airborne was no secret.

Ayrton Senna, flying Aermacchi MB-339, an Italian military jet trainer and light attack aircraft. @AleniaAermacchi pic.twitter.com/pUfRLlOpVV — Ayrton Senna Tribute (@F1_AyrtonSenna) July 29, 2018

After the 1989 Brazilian GP, Senna was given the opportunity to experience the rush of flying in a machine even faster than his McLaren – a fighter jet. Guided by Lieutenant-Colonel Alberto de Paiva Cortes, the driver took to the skies for an exhibition flight in Anápolis, covered by the press and TV stations alike. It was a moment that cemented Senna’s love for aviation and inspired a special tribute many years later.

To honor the 25th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s legacy, the Brazilian Air Force created a custom design for their Mirage 2000C, based on the great driver’s iconic helmet. It was a fitting tribute to a man who had always been enamored with the thrill of the skies.

Senna’s love for aviation wasn’t just limited to adrenaline-fueled experiences, however. One of his major hobbies was building and flying model airplanes, and he could often be found spending his free time tinkering with his miniature planes. Today, his impressive collection of model airplanes is preserved exactly as the driver left it, offering a unique glimpse into a lesser-known passion of one of the greatest drivers of all time.