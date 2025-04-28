mobile app bar

Lewis Hamilton Is Ready to ‘Cut His Leg’ to Add Special Ayrton Senna Memorabilia in His Collection

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lewis Hamilton (L) and Ayrton Senna (R)

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Ayrton Senna (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ and IMAGO / Sammy Minkoff

Last Friday, Lewis Hamilton made a rare public appearance at a store-opening event for Fanatics in Central London. Embracing the warm and ecstatic reception from fans eager to catch a glimpse of him, Hamilton appeared genuinely excited about the product that he was set to promote.

Fanatics is a popular sports collectibles company, and their trading cards under the brand name ‘Topps’ — covering sports like soccer, baseball, and F1 — have gained worldwide fame. So, when Hamilton saw the exclusive trading cards featuring multiple F1 legends and his peers, his inner child came alive.

After cutting the ribbon to officially open the new memorabilia store, the Briton sat down with some employees to browse through the F1 cards. They asked him to share his thoughts on a few of the drivers and even pick his favorite among them.

After skimming through the collection, Hamilton picked out Ayrton Senna’s card — hardly a surprise, given that the late, great Brazilian has always been his favorite. However, the lengths Hamilton said he would go to in order to add that card to his collection were quite unexpected.

“Ayrton Senna is my favorite driver of all time. This is the guy that inspired me to be what I am today,” he said per TalkSPORT Driving. “I would have cut my leg off for this one of got one of this [pointing toward the Senna card]”.

Fanatics would surely be more than happy to give Hamilton as many Senna trading cards as he wants. In fact, they have recently signed an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal with him, as confirmed by a recent post from Topps. So, the future Ferrari driver could soon have some special edition cards released under his name, alongside the existing collections.

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Topps (@topps)

Regardless, Hamilton would still treasure the Brazilian driver’s memorabilia — and understandably so. Growing up, he idolized Senna, watching him win races and championships, and drawing inspiration from him on his own path to becoming an F1 driver.

Because of this connection, the Brazilian people have embraced Hamilton as one of their favorite drivers over the years. Winning his first world title in 2008 at the Interlagos circuit — Senna’s home track in São Paulo — solidified his place in their hearts.

Since then, every visit to Brazil has seen Hamilton’s love and support grow exponentially. In recognition of his admiration for Senna and the country, the Brazilian government honored Hamilton by granting him honorary citizenship in 2022.

Senna’s family also holds Hamilton in high regard, a sentiment clearly expressed when they gifted him a special tribute helmet after he matched Senna’s pole position record (65) at the 2017 Canadian GP. The then-Mercedes driver was visibly moved upon receiving the race-worn helmet from his childhood hero.

In that moment, Hamilton likely reflected on all the Senna memories that sparked his passion for F1 and inspired him to become a champion. Fittingly, Hamilton now stands as an idol to many young drivers in F1, who aspire to reach the pinnacle of motorsport, just as he did.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1500 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these