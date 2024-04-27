Ayrton Senna’s Death Revived F1’s Popularity As Explained By Bernie Ecclestone

The 1994 San Marino Grand Prix witnessed an unfortunate incident as legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna passed away following his fatal crash. This was the first time a driver lost their life since the 1982 Canadian GP. Since Senna was such a famous personality, former F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone and former FIA president Max Mosley feared that his demise may hurt the sport’s popularity. However, much to their surprise, Senna’s impact had the opposite effect, as explained by Ecclestone in a recent interview.

Speaking of the same, Ecclestone said in an interview with Racing News 365, “Max (Mosley) said to me, ‘That (Senna’s death) will finish Formula 1 now’, which is, I suppose, the way you’d have to think“. Senna’s death resulted in F1 taking several steps to increase safety measures as driver’s welfare became a priority concern to address.

It is for the same reason that F1 has fortunately witnessed much fewer fatal incidents in the recent past. And when it comes to Senna, he is still fondly remembered despite 30 years having passed since his unfortunate death.

Bernie Ecclestone discussed the legacy left behind by Ayrton Senna

Three decades after Aryton Senna’s passing away, Bernie Ecclestone has admitted that the legendary Brazilian driver is “a big miss for all of us”. Despite passing away at the age of just 34, Senna left a lasting impact and not just on F1.

Senna used his massive platform to compact poverty in his country. The Instituto Ayrton Senna is an NPO that helps young Brazilians achieve their dreams in multiple sectors of life.

This, among other things, was the difference between Senna and the other drivers. This is also why millions across the globe still love the three-time F1 champion.

Ecclestone was also in agreement with this perception of Senna, and hence, added, “He (Senna) was a special guy. He was that much different to the rest of the drivers. Now, if you ask anyone to name a Formula 1 driver [from the past], immediately they will say Ayrton“.

Since Senna was such a huge figure in F1, even many of the current drivers have admitted that they idolized the late Brazilian. Lewis Hamilton is arguably the biggest figure among the current racers who has time and again expressed his love for Senna. The Briton looked up to Senna to such an extent that he even became an honorary citizen of Brazil.