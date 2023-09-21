Backing a Popular F1 Theory, Oscar Piastri Proved Himself Horribly Wrong Within 24 Hours

McLaren recently announced signing a contract extension with Oscar Piastri until 2026. Following a stellar performance in Singapore, the Australian driver saw more good news headed his way as he gets to drive for McLaren for three more years. Something he did not expect to hear only half a season into his McLaren career.

The Singapore GP stands as one of the toughest challenges F1 drivers face throughout the season. Intense humidity acts as the main reason behind the challenge alongside the track’s nature. Despite the circuit being over 3 miles long, the longest straight is only 800 meters. Riddled with low-speed corners, bumps, and curbs, overtaking is not often on the menu during the race. In his pre-race interview with McLaren, Piastri mentioned the importance of having a good qualifying session, as there was little hope of having ample chances to overtake during the race.

Oscar Piastri proved his words wrong

Driving in Singapore for the first time in his F1 career, Piastri hoped for a satisfactory qualifying session. The Australian driver wanted to make it to Q3 to bolster his chances of a points finish in Singapore, but it wasn’t meant to be. Piastri could not make it past Q1 as he finished P17.

In his interview with McLaren’s YouTube channel a day before the qualifying session, Piastri asserted the importance of having a good Saturday so his Sunday could become easier, but after a P17 finish, Piastri could do nothing but prove himself wrong.

“It’s obviously tricky to overtake around here, so qualifying is an important session.”

As his qualifying ended early, a hopeful Piastri said, “Starting 17th tomorrow, we’ll see what we can do. But, anything is possible.” Turning his disappointment around and proving his word from Friday wrong, the 22-year-old jumped ten positions through the race to finish P7.

Not only did he prove himself wrong, but he also greatly helped his team as they continue to push for a higher finish in the constructor’s championship by bringing in valuable points after McLaren only hoping for a points finish from Lando Norris.

Not the only theory to be disproved in Singapore

The race at Marina Bay Street Circuit can be one of the most grueling and demanding races on the calendar. As such, many teams have grown reluctant to trust the rookie drivers to be able to put in an impressive performance during a long and hot race. However, Martin Brundle (Sky Sports) believes the 2023 Singapore GP served as the perfect example of the rookies being trustworthy.

Writing in his Sky Sports F1 column, the F1 expert congratulated Piastri and Lawson for their impressive showings in Singapore. While Piastri gained ten places by the race’s end, Lawson finished above his teammate and in points with a P9 finish. Given the same, Brundle wrote the duo helped break the notion that teams can’t take risks on rookies.