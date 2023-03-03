Lance Stroll Dad: Who Is The Father of Aston Martin Driver?

Lance Stroll is in the seventh year of his Formula 1 career. However, throughout his career in the sport, he has been backed by his father Lawrence Stroll’s endless wealth, and right now, he performs for his team only.

Many F1 fans even accuse Lance of being a pay driver too. Considering it’s his father who got him his F1 debut with Williams back in 2017 after investing a massive amount in the Grove-based team.

From there onwards, he bought Force India under administration in 2018. They named it Racing Point the following year, and Lance joined his father’s side. Since then, he has been serving his F1 side only.

Lance Stroll Dad: Who is he?

Lawrence Stroll is a fashion mogul who is based out of Canada. Only in recent years has he shown interest in motorsport and has rapidly taken over Aston Martin in pursuit of bringing that name to F1.

He holds the executive chairman position at the luxury car brand and has even taken some pivotal decisions in their modus-operandi. And obviously, he holds the command of the F1 team too.

From picking Force India through administration, Lawrence has made his side a lucrative brand in the sport. Lately, the team has received wealthy sponsors to boost their F1 championship pursuit.

How rich is Lawrence Stroll?

According to Forbes, Lawrence’s net worth is $2.9 billion, which is clearly not a small amount, and only a fraction of humans on earth can breach the billion-dollar mark. Though Lance could likely inherit his dad’s empire in future, many already confuse this net worth with being the F1 driver’s valuation.

Nevertheless, Lawrence is not shying away from spending ample cash on his F1 team. The Canadian businessman wants Aston martin to be a title contender soon; for that, they are spending enough to get the best personnel.

They even poached Dan Fallows from Red Bull, a reputed aero engineer. And last year, they offered Fernando Alonso a sizeable $20 million package to join their team after the Spaniard’s negotiations with Alpine broke.

This year, after the preseason testing and the Friday practice sessions, it’s estimated that Aston Martin could breach into the top standings of the championship in 2023. So, is his vision coming true? That will only be known once the season results are out.

Is Lance Stroll rich because of his dad?

Though it’s true, Lance was pushed by his father to launch his F1 career. Simultaneously, the Canadian race driver has also given some moments of brilliance to bolster his claim. Recently even Alonso called him a title-winning talent.

And since he is on his father’s payroll, a sizeable income comes from there only. However, being the only Canadian driver on the grid this year, Lance has many sponsors too. And they significantly contribute to his $50 million net worth.

Now, with the Silverstone-based team also having a good car this year, Lance would be obligated to perform and can remain behind the veil of his father’s protection anymore. So, a lot of things are at stake for him this year.

