Backing of $11.4 Billion Chinese Automotive Might Not Be Enough for Zhou Guanyu to Secure His F1 Future

With Sauber reportedly looking for an alternate to Zhou Guanyu for 2025, the Chinese race driver is rumored to be looking for his next destination. With Zhou revealing his relations with Geely, it seemed he had a shot at Alpine.

The $11.4 billion worth Chinese conglomerate has planted its investments at Horse, a joint venture with Renault (Alpine’s parent company). However, Edd Straw from The Race reveals that it may not be enough for Zhou to get the Alpine drive.

“As I understand it from various paddock conversations there’s not currently any chance of him getting an Alpine race seat. A reserve role can’t be ruled out but the Geely deal hasn’t as yet changed anything in terms of a race seat. Unfortunately, it’s looking like Zhou will be without a race seat next year. That said, you never know with the F1 driver market and he’s proved himself to be a capable driver,” wrote Straw to a fan on the The Race’s website.

Zhou has been with Sauber for the past three seasons. While he hasn’t been a disappointment, the 25-year-old hasn’t been exciting enough either to make his employers remain content with him.

Zhou’s lure in the Chinese market was one of the strongholds in his F1 career. However, that might not remain sufficient with Audi’s ambitious pursuits amidst their investment in the Swiss team.

Coming back to Alpine, Zhou is the academy graduate of the Enstone-based team. With Esteban Ocon leaving, he surely makes the list in contention to replace him. However. there are bigger names that might propel Alpine to snub Zhou despite his certain qualities.

Carlos Sainz is more attractive option than Zhou Guanyu

Carlos Sainz is definitely the most sought driver available in the market right now. Right now, the Spaniard has three options to choose from once his stint at Ferrari gets over, i.e. Williams, Sauber, and Alpine.

There have been speculations that Sainz could partner with Pierre Gasly at Alpine as the latter has signed a multi-year deal with Alpine. Sainz has admitted that he would decide after much consideration as his career will be defined by his next move.

Full Gas into the future ​ We’re delighted to announce Pierre will be staying with us as he puts pen to paper on a new multi-year deal — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) June 27, 2024

For the majority of the first 10 races this season, Alpine had an underwhelming show in the points table. However, their recent surge in the pecking order and two successive finishes in the top 10 could be a sign of changing fortunes.

Meanwhile, Sainz is also not the only one Alpine is giving a thought about. Mick Schumacher and Jack Doohan are also in contention. Therefore, Zhou might end up sitting out in 2025.