BBC Journalist Gives a Ray of Hope to Lando Norris Ahead of Miami GP After an Off-Day in Saudi Arabia

McLaren were on the edge of their seats in Jeddah, with rivals Red Bull and Ferrari hassling them on equal performance, even though the Woking team seemed set to win the Saudi Arabian GP. While Oscar Piastri led their charge to secure a second consecutive victory, Lando Norris was nowhere near the top and endured another disappointing weekend.

Crashing out in the final part of qualifying, the Briton was trying to fight back and somehow get on the podium, but Red Bull and Ferrari’s pace didn’t allow it. He eventually had to settle for P4, which also meant he lost the Drivers’ Championship lead to Piastri.

No race wins since his season-opening Australian GP triumph—despite having the fastest car and being the supposed “number one” driver at McLaren—won’t help Norris’ confidence as he aims to secure his maiden world title in 2025.

Amidst all the struggles, though, BBC’s Andrew Benson feels the #4 driver could find some relief in Miami—the same track where he won his maiden race last season, which will host the next Grand Prix in early May.

“In Miami, I suspect Red Bull are really going to struggle because tire wear in the heat is McLaren’s strongest point, and it’s going to be hot in Miami, it’s in the middle of the day,” Benson said on BBC’s F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

“Disappointed to have such a big setback.” Lando Norris reacts after his early Q3 exit ️#F1 #SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/hrDN2ifpuW — Formula 1 (@F1) April 19, 2025

And frankly, he is spot on. McLaren could have an incredibly strong package in Miami and may be quite “difficult to beat,” especially as Red Bull continues to grapple with excessive tire wear and the intricate layout of the Miami track, particularly the low and medium-speed corners.

Naturally, this will benefit Norris massively, as he was the one who got shuffled down the order while Piastri asserted his authority on the grid and even managed to keep Max Verstappen at bay. So, at the Miami GP, the #4 driver will be keen to bounce back to winning ways and claw back some ground in the title battle.

That said, Piastri has been sublime, racking up three wins in the past four Grands Prix, and is showing that he is fully ready to be a championship contender and dethrone Verstappen. He heads to Florida brimming with confidence, and that’s a major threat to Norris’ hopes of winning the Miami GP again.

Norris needs to recognize that his teammate has stepped up on all fronts in 2025 and is now arguably the better driver, with his calm and collected demeanor being a bonus.

He simply cannot afford to take the Melbourne-born driver lightly, even though many did not consider Piastri a favorite for the 2025 Drivers’ Title, as they did with the Briton.