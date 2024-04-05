Sergio Perez Isn’t Keen on Inclusion of Osaka Project By Sacrificing Suzuka

Street circuits have been an exciting prospect in Formula 1, providing a unique challenge for drivers and a thrilling spectacle for fans. F1 owners Liberty Media, are in talks to bring another street circuit race, this time in Osaka, Japan’s third biggest city. Even though a race in Osaka might be fascinating, Sergio Perez isn’t a particularly keen man to race there, if it comes at the cost of Suzuka.

“I think Suzuka is a historic place that should be kept on the calendar,” said Perez to PitDebrief as per Junaid Samodien on X. “When you see cars going through sector one, it’s very spectacular on TV as well.” However, Perez did not entirely dismiss the idea of racing on street circuits. “I think also street tracks, where they get some good battling, should be a good way to create good racing. People want to see good racing; it doesn’t matter where,” the Mexican driver said.

According to reports, the plan to bring a race to Osaka is on the right trajectory. The city’s tourism board has been working on it for the last two years and has proposed the ambition to F1 in January of this year.

Following that, a race in the third-biggest city behind Tokyo and Yokohama was a go. The race will reportedly occur on city streets, similar to Monaco and Las Vegas, and would be a privately funded but publicly supported business model. This makes Osaka one of the many street circuits F1 is eyeing to include in the future.

What are the other tracks F1 is in talks with?

Besides Osaka, the only circuit that’s getting massive attention for now is Madrid. The Spanish capital will hold its first race in 2026 through the Spanish Grand Prix. This means that the legendary Circuit de Catalunya track will host its last F1 race in 2025.

Apart from this, F1 is also in talks with the Saudi Arabian Tourism Board over their new prospect, the Qiddiya Speed Park Track. Although it is not exactly a hard-core street track, it is going to be one of the most outlandish F1 tracks ever made, consisting of 21 turns and a 20-story elevated peak.

This track will replace the current Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the Saudi Arabian GP, another street circuit introduced in F1 recently. The Qiddiya track is set to be completed as early as 2027.

Even though a part of fans might be all excited about new tracks such as this, the majority are not. Formula 1 has added numerous street circuit races to the calendar in recent times, such as Jeddah, Miami, and most recently, Las Vegas, and fans did not take them very kindly.

The street circuits, according to them, not only supply snooze-fest but also bring the risk of elimination of old and vintage tracks. Such as the iconic Spa-Franchorchamps or F1’s crown jewel, Monaco, from the F1 calendar.